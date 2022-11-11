Newcastle United ‘open’ to selling Bournemouth ‘target’ as Magpies duo complete Premier League ‘clean sweep’

The Magpies host Chelsea on Saturday knowing a win would see them end the weekend, and the first part of the Premier League season, in third place in the league. Ahead of that game, here, we round-up all the latest stories that have emerged today surrounding Newcastle United:

Awards full house

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 01: Eddie Howe, Manager of Newcastle United interacts with Miguel Almiron of Newcastle United after the Premier League match between Fulham FC and Newcastle United at Craven Cottage on October 01, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Tom Dulat/Getty Images)

Newcastle United have completed a clean sweep of Premier League awards with Manager, Player and Goal of the Month all being awarded to the Magpies. Newcastle won five of their six games last month with their only dropped points coming against Manchester United at Old Trafford.

That form meant Eddie Howe was voted as Manager of the Month, beating off Pep Guardiola and Mikel Arteta to scoop his second award as Newcastle manager. Howe was also named Manager of the Month in February after Newcastle picked up ten points from a possible twelve available.

The other two awards were given to Miguel Almiron for his stunning form throughout the month. Almiron netted six goals in six games last month to send him top of Newcastle’s goal scoring charts.

His first strike of October, coming in Newcastle’s eventual 4-1 win over Fulham at Craven Cottage, was also voted as Goal of the Month. Set up by Bruno Guimaraes, the Paraguayan struck a fantastic volley into the top corner to earn his second Goal of the Month award of 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

This means that Newcastle have won three of the last four Goal of the Month awards following Almiron’s winner against Crystal Palace in April and Allan Saint-Maximin’s last-minute equaliser against Wolves in August.

Ritchie reports

According to Football Insider, Newcastle United will ‘listen’ to offers for Matt Ritchie in January with the midfielder struggling for game time at St James’s Park. Ritchie has played just twice in all competitions this season and is currently ruled-out of action with a calf injury.