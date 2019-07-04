Newcastle United outcasts return to the club after exile under Rafa Benitez
Newcastle United outcasts Jack Colback and Achraf Lazaar reported back to the club today.
The pair, frozen out by former manager Rafa Benitez, were among the players who returned for the start of pre-season training at the managerless club.
Midfielder Colback spent last season on loan at Championship club Nottingham Forest, who last month sacked manager Martin O’Neill.
The 29-year-old has one more year left on his Newcastle deal.
Lazaar, spent the second half of last season on loan at second-tier club Sheffield Wednesday. The 27-year-old defender, signed three years ago from Palermo by Benitez, has two more years left on his contract at St James’s Park.
Benitez told the Colback and Lazaar to train at the club’s Academy last season while they attempted to find new clubs.
Dwight Gayle – who spent last season on loan at West Bromwich Albion – was also back at United’s Benton training ground.
The striker, 28, faces an uncertain future at the club, having been loaned last season so that Benitez could secure Salomon Rondon on a season-long deal.
Forward Ayoze Perez was at Leicester City completing his £30million move.
Meanwhile, coaches Neil Redfearn and Ben Dawson, in temporary charge following last week’s departure of Benitez, have called up Mo Sangare, Thomas Allan and Nathan Harker from the Academy. The club’s squad leaves for China late next week ahead of the Premier League Asia Trophy, which is being staged in Shanghai and Nanjing.