Newcastle will face Manchester United at Wembley Stadium on Sunday for the club’s first major final in 24 years. The match will see influential midfielder Bruno Guimaraes return following a three match suspension picked up in the semi-final second leg against Southampton last month.

The Magpies have not won any of the five matches the Brazilian midfielder has missed so far this season – so his return is certainly a welcome boost for Eddie Howe’s side.

And ahead of the match, the club sent a bouquet of flowers to Guimaraes’ partner, Ana Lidia Martins, to thank her for her support over the course of the season so far.

Newcastle player Bruno Guimaraes shares a joke with co-owner Amanda Staveley on the pitch after the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Arsenal at St. James Park on May 16, 2022 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

The message that accompanied the flowers read: “Thank you so much for all the support you have given Bruno this season, it has helped tremendously in getting us to the cup final this weekend and is very much appreciated.

“From the coaching staff, the Staff, the board and directors at NUFC.”

In response, Ana posted on her Instagram account: “I mean (face holding back tears emoji). Thank you so much @NUFC (white heart emoji). It’s our pleasure! We are United! Let’s do it!”

Guimaraes and his partner have lived in Newcastle since the player arrived at the club from Lyon in January 2022. They were soon joined by pet Labrador, Mel and Golden Retriever, Ragnar.