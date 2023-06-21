The 32-year-old midfielder was close to agreeing a new deal at Stamford Bridge but has been tempted away by a reported four-year deal worth £85million. The deal comes shortly after Al Ittihad signed Kante’s former France team-mate Karim Benzema on a three-year contract reportedly worth £258million.

Chelsea confirmed Kante’s departure in a heartfelt goodbye statement which read: “Chelsea today says goodbye to club legend N’Golo Kante, with the midfielder to join Saudi Professional League side Al-Ittihad at the expiration of his contract.

“The 32-year-old played a decisive role throughout his seven seasons at Stamford Bridge and lifted the Premier League, FA Cup, Champions League, Europa League, UEFA Super Cup, and the FIFA Club World Cup.

“The World Cup was also claimed with France in 2018, but as Kante’s medal collection swelled, he remained understated, humble, and immensely popular with team-mates, coaches and supporters alike.”

The statement ended with a simple message: “Thank you for everything, N’Golo.”

The transfer continues a landmark period for Saudi Arabian football after the Kingdom’s Public Investment Fund acquired 75% ownership of four Pro League clubs. Al Ahli, Al Nassr, Al Hilal and Al Ittihad are now owned by PIF, who own a 80% stake in Premier League side Newcastle United.

The remaining 25% of each club will be owned by non-profit foundations.