Newcastle United owners plot world record Lionel Messi transfer as £86m deal agreed

Newcastle United’s spending will be limited by Financial Fair Play this summer, but no such restrictions are in place in Saudi Arabia as several major deals are under discussion following the Public Investment Fund’s involvement with four Pro League teams.

On Monday, PIF confirmed that it had taken a 75% ownership stake in Saudi Pro League teams Al Ahli, Al Nassr, Al Hilal and Al Ittihad. The remaining 25% of each club would be owned by non-profit foundations.

Back in January, Al Nassr tempted Cristiano Ronaldo to join following his release from Manchester United on a world record £175million-per-season deal. He is set to be joined by his former Real Madrid team-mate Karim Benzema in Saudi Arabia after the French forward signed a three-year deal worth a reported £86m-per-season with Al Ittihad.

The big money business is set to continue with World Cup winning captain Lionel Messi a prime target for Al Hilal following his release from Paris Saint-Germain. The proposed two-year deal is reportedly worth in excess of £1billion with Messi set to make a decision on his future amid interest from his former club Barcelona.

Another World Cup winner in Sergio Ramos has also been targeted following his release from PSG. According to L’Equipe, Al Hilal have tabled an offer worth around £26million-per-season for the veteran defender.

Saudi emissaries have also been in London this week in an effort to tempt N’Golo Kante, another World Cup winner, away from the Premier League with his contract at Chelsea set to expire this month.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claims the French midfielder could earn up to £86million-per-season with Al Ittihad and Al Nassr competing for his signature.

Romano has also reported that Al Ahli, the fourth club now 75% owned by PIF, have approached Chelsea forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang regarding a potential move along with Al Shabab.