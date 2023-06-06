On Monday evening, Saint-Maximin posted a video of his Newcastle highlights from the 2022-23 along with a lengthy caption reflecting on his time at the club. The captain ended with: “I am now entering a turning point in my career and I will give everything until the end to achieve my dreams.

“It’s often said that human beings forget quickly, but me I won’t be able to forget everyone that love me for who I am and believe in me in difficult moments, it’s in these hard situations that we see the real supporters.

“Thanks to everyone for the support, whatever happens, I will always give everything when I have the chance to step onto the pitch.”

Saint-Maximin still has three years left on his contract at St James’ Park but could leave the club this summer having started just 12 Premier League matches in 2022-23, scoring once. The 26-year-old has been subject to transfer interest in each of the past two windows.

Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur enquired about his availability last summer but were put off by Newcastle’s £40million valuation. Serie A side AC Milan were then linked with a move for the French winger in January but a deal failed to progress.

Allan Saint-Maximin’s opportunity to leave Newcastle United

In reference to the interest from AC Milan in January, Saint-Maximin admitted he had the opportunity to leave Newcastle.

“I had the opportunity to go to another club in January but the club said they want me to stay and that I’m important,” Saint-Maximin told Sky Sports back in April. “When you feel that the club, the manager and every single person in Newcastle wants you then, of course, you want to stay.

“But the day I don’t have that feeling for sure I will have no other choice but to go to the place that really wants me. I don’t think about that now. I’m really focused on my goal - which is helping Newcastle try and reach the Champions League.”

Despite Saint-Maximin’s bit-part role, Newcastle were able to secure Champions League qualification for next season as the winger now assesses his options.

“After [reaching the Champions League] I will think about what is best for me and I will have a chat with the club and the manager about what they want and I will have to make a decision for sure,” he admitted.

“But I really want to see myself and my future here in Newcastle.”

Allan Saint-Maximin of Newcastle United shoots under pressure from Thilo Kehrer of West Ham United and Kurt Zouma of West Ham United during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Newcastle United at London Stadium on April 05, 2023 in London, England.

Eddie Howe addresses Allan Saint-Maximin’s future at Newcastle United

Following Newcastle’s 1-1 draw at Chelsea on the final day of the 2022-23 Premier League season, head coach Eddie Howe was questioned on whether Saint-Maximin would remain at the club beyond the summer.

And the usually tight-lipped Magpies boss admitted: “That will be dictated by Maxi himself.

“He has so much ability, and he’s such an important player for us when he’s at his very best, fitness-wise. He’s unique, there’s no one like him in the Premier League.

