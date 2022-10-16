News you can trust since 1849
Newcastle United plan World Cup break friendlies

Newcastle United are finalising their plans for the mid-season break.

By Miles Starforth
The Premier League will stop for next month’s World Cup, which kicks off on November 20. Games resume on Boxing Day, though Newcastle will have a Carabao Cup fixture in the week before Christmas if they beat Crystal Palace at St James’s Park a third-round tie next month.

Howe spoke about the club’s plans ahead of this afternoon’s game against Manchester United at Old Trafford. The club is lining up a training camp, expected to be in Saudi Arabia, as well as friendlies for the six-week break.

“I think we’ve decided on how the schedule looks for the players,” said United’s head coach. “There’ll be a mixture of things, potentially going away.

"Nothing finalised. Yes, friendlies, a bit of rest for the players – and then work, like a mini pre-season, to get ready for the second half of the season.”

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe.
