Dan Burn played at left-back ahead of Targett against Brentford and Fulham. The club won both games, and Burn could keep his place for Sunday’s game against Manchester United.

Howe – who signed Targett from Aston Villa on a permanent deal in the summer transfer window after a the 27-year-old had a successful half-season loan at St James’s Park – was asked about the decision ahead of the club’s visit to Old Trafford.

"Before the Fulham game, Matt was ill,” said United’s head coach. “We had a few illnesses going round the camp, different things.

"He picked up quite a serious illness that kept him out for three or four days, and we felt his training had been light going into that game, so we went with Dan. And in the two games since, I think the results have spoken for themselves."