This is where Bruno Guimaraes, Alexander Isak, Sandro Tonali & co rank in our end of season player ratings.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle United secured Champions League qualification on the final day of the season. Despite losing to Everton, results elsewhere a fortnight ago ensured they would return to Europe’s premier competition.

A very good end to the campaign, one sparked by a tactical change in December helped the Magpies not only seal European football, but also helped them lift the Carabao Cup in March. A number of Newcastle United players enjoyed standout campaigns - but just who impressed the most under Eddie Howe?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here, we take a look at who we believe were the five best performers for Newcastle United this season. Do you agree with our ranking and ratings? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know your thoughts there.

5) Jacob Murphy - 8/10

Jacob Murphy has been brilliant this year. Everyone thought when Newcastle United sold Miguel Almiron in January, how much would they miss the Paraguayan?

Of course, he didn't have as great an impact in the first team as he had in previous years, but he was a body at right wing and without him in the squad and with injury issues of Callum Wilson, there was just Harvey Barnes, Anthony Gordon and Jacob Murphy there and a worry about how Newcastle's front line would get on.

But Murphy made that position his own and enjoyed a fantastic goals and assist record. His link-up with Alexander Isak was brilliant and you have to include him in Newcastle's team of the year and in the conversation for player of the year - because he was brilliant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He scored some big goals, had some big games and as much as Newcastle might be looking for a new right winger this summer, Murphy will stay at the club and will challenge for a starting spot.

The Gazette has launched a new WhatsApp NUFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our NUFC WhatsApp channel.

4) Bruno Guimaraes - 9/10

Guimaraes may not have lived up to the high expectations that he has set in his previous seasons, but he has still had a fantastic season and of course, he became the first Newcastle United captain in 70 years to lift a major trophy at Wembley and that will put you in any top five list.

He has been fantastic. He is Newcastle's leader, he loves the club and the club love him. He's just built for Newcastle United and hopefully there's a long and successful future for Bruno on Tyneside.

3) Dan Burn - 9/10

Everyone remembers Burn's goal at Wembley. That will live forever in the memory, forever in Newcastle United’s history books.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But it isn't just for that moment and week where he got the England call-up as well why Burn features so highly. He has been brilliant all year.

Like really, really good. Newcastle United needed a leader at the beginning of the season, especially when Fabian Schar got suspended and needed their defenders to stay fit as they were without Sven Botman for most of the season and Jamaal Lascelles for all the season,

When they needed him, Burn was there. He wasn’t just there and fit to play, but massively consistent.

Game after game, Burn would put in constant 7 or 8 out of 10 performances. You never left a match thinking Burn had dropped below those standards. He was an absolute colossus.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

2) Sandro Tonali - 10/10

Tonali started the season suspended and didn't make his first appearance until the end of August in the Carabao Cup. But ever since then, and particularly the end of November, he's been absolutely sensational. It took a while for him to get into the team and to find his role in the team at six, but since he was given a run of games in the team, he never looked back.

He's phenomenal. One of the best signings Newcastle United have made in modern times.

Newcastle United would not have gotten anywhere near Champions League football had Tonali not been in the team playing in the number six role. He's been just a breath of fresh air and probably the envy of many Premier League teams, if not all of them.

Tonali probably gets in the midfield of every single Premier League team and probably most teams in world football. Newcastle United would have been a lot, lot worse off this season without the Italian marshalling their midfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

1) Alexander Isak - 10/10

Newcastle United get nowhere near the success they've had in any competition this year without Isak's goals. At Wembley, he scored the crucial second goal against Liverpool to lift the Carabao Cup and scored numerous goals in big games in the Premier League to get them up to the Champions League places.

He had a disappointing end of the season, of course, as injuries hit, but he earned the right to have a couple of weeks off his very best because of the work he did throughout the campaign. Everyone feels that when a chance falls to him that he's going to put it away and if he doesn't put that chance away, he'll put the next one away or he'll create something.

He showed just what a magnificent player he is and why Newcastle United are so lucky to have him. 27 goals in all competitions is a tally that will rank up there with the very, very best Newcastle United's history and if they can keep hold of this summer, which all evidence points to them doing so, then he could even exceed that next year.