The 19-year-old is back at the club following a successful half-season loan spell at Bristol Rovers in League Two last season.

Anderson scored eight goals in 21 appearances for The Gas last season, including a promotion clinching seventh in a 7-0 win over Scunthorpe United on the final day.

The youngster is currently out with Newcastle’s first-team in Austria for a nine-day pre-season training camp. And having played 45-minutes in the opening pre-season friendly against Gateshead behind closed doors on Saturday, Anderson is expected to be handed further run-outs against 1860 Munich and Mainz over the next week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Elliot Anderson of Bristol Rovers celebrates their sides seventh goal during the Sky Bet League Two match between Bristol Rovers and Scunthorpe United at Memorial Stadium on May 07, 2022 in Bristol, England. (Photo by Harry Trump/Getty Images)

"I've just got to try and impress as much as I can really, and do my best," Anderson said. “I've got to try and compete for a place around the team and see how I can do.

"I think not trying too hard to do that (is important) - just do your stuff, and see if you catch an eye, and work as hard as you can."

While Anderson hopes to be in Eddie Howe’s first-team plans for the upcoming Premier League season, at 19, he would be happy to go out on loan again to further his development.

And he has been linked with several loan moves so far this summer with the likes of Sheffield Wednesday and West Bromwich Albion reported to be interested.

But Anderson is relaxed about what the future holds for him over the coming season.

“It's kind of like a free hit – I'll give it my best shot, and if they think I need another season out [on loan], I'm happy to do that," he told nufc.co.uk. “Whatever's best for me.

"I'd say for me, probably playing games is the most important thing, to be honest - carrying on my run that I have, and just trying to keep striving.

"Hopefully that's here, or if it's somewhere else on loan, I'll be giving it my all."