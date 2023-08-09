Dummett has played 238 minutes in pre-season, just 45 minutes less than he has managed in competitive matches for Newcastle in each of the last two seasons.

The 31-year-old is The Magpies longest-serving player as he heads into his 10th full season with the first-team. Dummett was out of contract at Newcastle at the end of June 2023 but opted to extend his stay by another year despite playing just one Carabao Cup match for the club last season.

The academy graduate has been hampered by a series of injury issues in recent seasons but insists he feels fit heading into the new campaign.

“I had a few injuries at the start of last season, but since the World Cup break I’ve been fit,” Dummett told BBC Radio Newcastle. “I’ve had a full pre-season under my belt so I’m feeling good.

“My contract was coming to an end last season and I didn’t play any minutes in the Premier League, which is obviously difficult, but the team played unbelievably and finished fourth. Every player who put the shirt on performed magnificently so I couldn’t complain about not getting minutes.

“I’m a local player, supported Newcastle since I was a young boy so when the manager told me he wanted me to stay it was a no-brainer [to sign a new contract].

“This season there will be more games and more opportunities. As long as I’m fit and ready when the manager calls upon me, I’ll wear that shirt with pride and give my all every time I wear it.”

United head coach Eddie Howe named Dummett as one of the ‘unsung heroes’ in his squad last season due to his attitude behind the scenes despite a lack of minutes.

But after playing a full 90 minutes in the 4-0 win over Villarreal in the Sela Cup on Sunday, Dummett is hoping to play a more significant role on the pitch this coming season as Newcastle compete in the Premier League, FA Cup , Carabao Cup and, for the first time in over 20 years, the Champions League.

“Every injury I had last season were only little niggles that I picked up a couple of times before the start of the season,” Dummett added following the win over Villarreal. “I’ve been fit for the full pre-season. I haven’t missed any sessions so it’s been a full-on pre-season for me.

“I’m feeling good. That’s the first 90 minutes I’ve had but I’ve played a lot of minutes in every game I’ve played. Long may that continue. Like I say, I’ll be ready whenever called upon and I’ll always try and give my best.”

Dummett will help Newcastle fill the club trained player quota required in Champions League this coming season. Of United’s 25-man Champions League squad, four players must be club trained players who were contracted to the club for at least three years between the ages of 15 and 21.

Sean Longstaff and Elliot Anderson are the only other members of the first-team squad who fall into that category though, as Anderson is only 20-years-old, he doesn’t take up a place in the 25-man squad.