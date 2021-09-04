Newcastle United player pushing for comeback against Manchester United and Cristiano Ronaldo
Karl Darlow’s back in full training ahead of Newcastle United’s visit to Old Trafford.
The goalkeeper has been recovering from Covid-19, having tested positive early in the club’s pre-season campaign. Darlow – who was hospitalised for several days with coronavirus – missed all of the club’s friendlies.
The 30-year-old is now pushing for a first-team recall ahead of the September 11 game against Manchester United, according to The Times. However, head coach Steve Bruce may want Darlow to play in an Under-23 game or behind-closed-doors fixture before considering him for a Premier League return.
Freddie Woodman has started every game so far this season with No.1 Martin Dubravka sidelined following foot surgery. The 24-year-old – who spent two years on loan at Swansea City – has faced eight penalties so far this season.
Meanwhile, Darlow spoke about his Covid-19 infection in July. He said: “I had to go to hospital, which was pretty awful, but I'm slowly improving now, despite still feeling a bit rough.”