Newcastle United player pushing for comeback against Manchester United and Cristiano Ronaldo

The goalkeeper has been recovering from Covid-19, having tested positive early in the club’s pre-season campaign. Darlow – who was hospitalised for several days with coronavirus – missed all of the club’s friendlies.

The 30-year-old is now pushing for a first-team recall ahead of the September 11 game against Manchester United, according to The Times. However, head coach Steve Bruce may want Darlow to play in an Under-23 game or behind-closed-doors fixture before considering him for a Premier League return.

Freddie Woodman has started every game so far this season with No.1 Martin Dubravka sidelined following foot surgery. The 24-year-old – who spent two years on loan at Swansea City – has faced eight penalties so far this season.

Meanwhile, Darlow spoke about his Covid-19 infection in July. He said: “I had to go to hospital, which was pretty awful, but I'm slowly improving now, despite still feeling a bit rough.”