Newcastle United beat Chelsea 1-0 at St James’s Park in their final Premier League match before the World Cup break on Saturday evening.
After a goalless first half, Newcastle took the lead midway through the second half as Joe Willock finished brilliantly from the edge of the box following a driving run from Miguel Almiron.
Newcastle head into the World Cup break inside the Preier League top four and will be in the Champions League places on Christmas Day for the first time since 2001.
1. Nick Pope - 8
Made a simple stop to deny Armando Broja in the first half and a brilliant diving stop to deny Gallagher in the second. Booked.
2. Kieran Trippier - 8
Showing incredible consistency for Newcastle this season from right-back. Hardly put a foot wrong and was an effective influence at both ends of the pitch. Made a brilliant recovery after losing the ball on the halfway line. Booked.
3. Fabian Schar - 9
Made an important block to deny Mateo Kovacic in the second half. Let nothing past him and was dominant in the air. In the form of his life heading into the World Cup.
4. Sven Botman - 8
Distributed the ball out from the back well. Made a very important defensive header to stop Broja connecting with a cross in the first half.