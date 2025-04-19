Newcastle United player ratings v Aston Villa. Bruno Guimaraes in action at Villa Park. | Getty Images

Aston Villa 4-1 Newcastle United player ratings: Here’s how Alexander Isak, Sandro Tonali and Kieran Trippier fared at Villa Park.

Newcastle United lost 4-1 against Aston Villa at Villa Park on Saturday evening - here are the player ratings from the match.

Newcastle United lost 4-1 against Aston Villa at Villa Park on Saturday evening - here are the player ratings from the match.

Jason Tindall named an unchanged Newcastle side for the seventh successive match as they eyed a seventh straight win in all competitions. They faced a Villa side unbeaten in the Premier League at home since August.

Unai Emery’s side were knocked out of the Champions League by Paris Saint-Germain in midweek but won the match 3-2 on the night.

And Villa got off to a flying start, taking the lead inside the opening minute through Ollie Watkins’ heavily deflected strike off Fabian Schar.

Schar then levelled the score for Newcastle as he nodded in Harvey Barnes’ cross at the back post. It was the Swiss defender’s second goal in as many games and his sixth goal of the season in all competitions.

Both sides had chances to take the lead, but there were no further goals before the half-time break as the sides went in at 1-1.

Ian Maatsen then made it 2-1 to Villa midway through the second half after breaking into the box down Newcastle’s right side. Villa doubled their advantage heading into the closing stages as Jacob Ramsey’s low cross was turned into his own net by Dan Burn.

To add insult to injury, Villa substitute Amadou Onana smashed the ball into the top left corner from the edge of the box to make it 4-1 to the hosts.

The result puts a dent in Newcastle’s Champions League qualification aspirations. While they still sit third in the table, Villa are now just two points behind them with five games left to play.

Here are the Newcastle United player ratings from the match...

Nick Pope - 6

Wrong-footed early on by Watkins’ deflected strike. Made a couple of strong claims to cut out balls into the box. Parried Morgan Rogers’ shot around the post in the first half. Made another good stop to deny John McGinn in the second but may have been disappointed to concede four having made some decent saves.

Kieran Trippier - 4

Had a tough time with Villa’s pace and movement down his side. Really struggled with three of Villa’s goals coming down Newcastle’s right. Well off the standards he’d set in recent weeks.

Fabian Schar - 5

Unfortunate with Watkins’ early goal deflecting off him. Really struggled to contain the England striker, who saw an effort crash back off the bar shortly after giving the hosts the lead. Booked for pulling Watkins back when clean through. Made amends for a shaky start by drawing Newcastle level with his second goal in as many games. Made a big block to deny Morgan Rogers in the second half. Conceded possession in the build-up to Villa’s fourth.

Dan Burn - 6

Stood up well to Villa’s pace and offensive threat. Has been a target for set pieces but nothing came off for him. Was unfortunate with an own goal in the second half.

Tino Livramento - 5

Showed good energy and tried to get forward well but was often thwarted and lacked quality with his delivery. Tried to curl an effort in at the end of the first half but it was easily blocked.

Sandro Tonali - 5

Covered well to track Watkins’ run in the opening minute before conceding possession with his clearance. Made an important interception to cut out Watkins’ low cross trying to find John McGinn. Forced a good low save from Emi Martinez moments later. A poor game by his standards.

Bruno Guimaraes - 5

Had a couple of good touches and received the ball in some promising positions but unable to cut Villa open. Hit an effort over at the end of the first half. Dispossessed in a dangerous area in the second half, leading to a Villa chance. A clumsy display by his standards but kept going until the end.

Joelinton - 5

Battled in midfield but was loose with his passing. Booked.

Jacob Murphy - 5

Got into some decent areas but unable to find the final pass or shot. Substituted after Villa took the lead in the second half.

Havey Barnes - 6

Grabbed another assist with a fine delivery for Schar to nod in - the only real bit of quality Newcastle displayed all game.

Alexander Isak - 4

Had one promising run forward in the first half but it came to nothing. Forced a comfortable save from Martinez with a tame second-half strike. Caught on the ball a couple of times.

Substitutes

Anthony Gordon - 6

On for Murphy 65: Came on just after Newcastle had gone behind. They were 4-1 down within 10 minutes of his introduction. Showed a couple of turns of pace down the left.

Emil Krafth - n/a

On for Trippier 77: Saw out a disappointing defeat.

Callum Wilson - n/a

On for Isak 77: Did very little.

Joe Willock - n/a

On for Barnes 77: Headed wide in the closing stages. Showed good energy even when the game was gone in terms of the result.

On for Schar 82: A late introduction against his former club.