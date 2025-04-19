Fabian Schar of Newcastle United scores his team's first goal as Emiliano Martinez of Aston Villa fails to make a save during the Premier League match between Aston Villa FC and Newcastle United FC at Villa Park on April 19, 2025 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Aston Villa 1-1 Newcastle United player ratings: Here's how Alexander Isak, Sandro Tonali, Harvey Barnes and co fared at Villa Park.

Newcastle United are drawing 1-1 with Aston Villa at Villa Park on Saturday evening - here are the player ratings from the match so far.

Jason Tindall named an unchanged Newcastle side for the seventh successive match as they eyed a seventh straight win in all competitions. They faced a Villa side unbeaten in the Premier League at home since August.

Unai Emery’s side were knocked out of the Champions League by Paris Saint-Germain in midweek but won the match 3-2 on the night.

And Villa got off to a flying start, taking the lead inside the opening minute through Ollie Watkins’ heavily deflected strike off Fabian Schar.

Schar then levelled the score for Newcastle as he nodded in Harvey Barnes’ cross at the back post. It was the Swiss defender’s second goal in as many games and his sixth goal of the season in all competitions.

Here are the Newcastle United half-time player ratings from the match...

Nick Pope - 6

Wrong-footed early on by Watkins’ deflected strike. Made a couple of strong claims to cut out balls into the box. Parried Morgan Rogers’ shot around the post in the first half.

Kieran Trippier - 5

Had a tough time with Villa’s pace and movement down his side. Struggled at times.

Fabian Schar - 6

Unfortunate with Watkins’ early goal deflecting off him. Really struggled to contain the England striker, who saw an effort crash back off the bar shortly after giving the hosts the lead. Booked for pulling Watkins back when clean through. Made amends for a shaky start by drawing Newcastle level with his second goal in as many games. A mixed bag.

Dan Burn - 7

Stood up well to Villa’s pace and offensive threat. Has been a target for set pieces but nothing has come off.

Tino Livramento - 6

Showed good energy and got forward well. Tried to curl an effort in at the end of the first half but it was easily blocked.

Sandro Tonali - 6

Covered well to track Watkins’ run in the opening minute before conceding possession with his clearance. Made an important interception to cut out Watkins’ low cross trying to find John McGinn. Forced a good low save from Emi Martinez moments later.

Bruno Guimaraes - 6

Had a couple of good touches and received the ball in some promising positions but unable to cut Villa open. Hit an effort over at the end of the first half.

Joelinton - 6

Battled well in midfield. Booked.

Jacob Murphy - 6

Got into some decent areas but unable to find the final pass or shot. Needs to help Trippier more defensively.

Havey Barnes - 7

Grabbed another assist with a fine delivery for Schar to nod in. Lively.

Alexander Isak - 5

Hardly touched the ball in the final third. Had one promising run forward but it came to nothing.