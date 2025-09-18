Newcastle United 0-0 Barcelona player ratings: Here’s how Anthony Gordon, Anthony Elanga, Sandro Tonali and co have fared.

Newcastle United are drawing 0-0 with Barcelona in the Champions League at St James’ Park on Thursday night - here are the player ratings from the match so far.

Eddie Howe made two changes from the side that beat Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-0 on Saturday with goalscorer Nick Woltemade and creator Jacob Murphy dropping to the bench in place of Anthony Gordon and Anthony Elanga.

It’s Newcastle’s fifth meeting with Barcelona in the Champions League. The Magpies won the first ever meeting 3-2 at St James’ Park 28 years ago, but have lost the following three matches.

Here are the Newcastle United half-time player ratings for the match...

Nick Pope - 6

Had little to do other than a couple of claims and punches. Not given the responsibility of kicking the ball out.

Kieran Trippier - 7

Had a few opportunities to threaten with balls into the box but was inconsistent with his delivery. Recovered well to stop Marcus Rashford breaking through on goal.

Fabian Schar - 7

Strong in the air early on and made a good block to keep the score at 0-0.

Dan Burn - 7

Put his body on the line to keep Barcelona at bay. Booked.

Tino Livramento - 5

Gave possession away cheaply a few times. Shaky.

Sandro Tonali - 7

Set the tone with his excellent pressing, just needs to get his foot on the ball more.

Bruno Guimaraes - 6

Started well but gave possession away on a couple of occasions.

Joelinton - 6

Had a couple of heavy touches as he tried to impose himself physically on the game, had a couple of bright moments. Booked.

Anthony Elanga - 7

Showed a good turn of pace to get a low ball in for Gordon, who couldn’t convert. Put another good low cross in for Harvey Barnes. Pressed well and caused problems down the right. Newcastle’s biggest threat.

Harvey Barnes - 5

Got into some dangerous areas early on and was denied by a good save from Joan Garcia after meeting Anthony Elanga’s cross at the far post. Wasteful.

Should have opened the scoring early on but missed the ball. Hardly touched the ball.