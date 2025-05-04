Newcastle United player ratings v Brighton. | Getty Images

Brighton 1-1 Newcastle United player ratings: Here’s how Alexander Isak, Sandro Tonali, Joe Willock and co fared at the Amex Stadium.

Newcastle United drew 1-1 at Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday afternoon - here are the player ratings from the match.

Eddie Howe named an unchanged line-up from the side that beat Ipswich Town 3-0 at St James’ Park last time out. Newcastle went into the game knowing a first-ever Premier League win at the Amex Stadium would take them back up to third while a defeat would risk them dropping out of the Champions League places with three games left to play.

Brighton took the lead with their first meaningful chance of the game as Yankuba Minteh cut onto his left foot and found the net against his former club for the second time this season.

The score remained 1-0 as the sides went in at half-time.

Newcastle thought they had won a penalty early in the second half after Anthony Gordon went down on the edge of the area but a VAR check confirmed the foul took place outside of the box.

Joe Willock then went down in the area and Newcastle were awarded a penalty but it was once again overturned following a VAR check.

It was third time lucky for The Magpies in the closing stages as Fabian Schar’s free-kick hit off the hand of Yasin Ayari. Alexander Isak stepped up and drew Newcastle level with his 27th goal of the season.

Here are the Newcastle United player ratings from the match...

Nick Pope - 5

Had little to do except pick the ball out of his net. Made one save to deny Minteh.

Kieran Trippier - 7

Made an important block early in the second half to stop Brighton scoring again. A solid performance down the right.

Fabian Schar - 6

Played some searching balls from the back with mixed results. His free-kick led to Newcastle’s penalty.

Dan Burn - 7

Minteh’s strike clipped off the defender before finding the net. Defended well otherwise.

Tino Livramento - 6

Pushed high up and made some good challenges but stood off Minteh for Brighton’s opener. Made a great challenge in stoppage time.

Sandro Tonali - 5

Did little to stop Minteh opening the scoring. Improved in the second half as Newcastle pushed for an equaliser but an unusual off day for the Italian.

Bruno Guimaraes - 6

Made some good challenges to stop Brighton in their tracks. Forced a save from the goalkeeper after 37 minutes.

Joe Willock - 4

Won the ball back well on the edge of the box. Got into some decent areas going forward but lacked conviction in and around the box. Booked for diving after he thought he’d won a penalty for Newcastle. A poor day.

Jacob Murphy - 5

Put a low cross into the box after seven minutes, but it was easily collected by Bart Verbruggen. Withdrawn before the hour mark.

Harvey Barnes - 6

Won a corner for Newcastle with an angled effort on goal. Was guilty of trying too much at times down the left. Moved out to the right in the second half but couldn’t really impact things.

Alexander Isak - 6

Struggled to get involved but scored once again from the penalty spot to draw Newcastle level late on.

Substitutes

Anthony Gordon - 6

On for Murphy 55: Thought he’d won a penalty within moments of coming on but VAR overturned the decision. Had a couple of half chances but failed to test the goalkeeper. Lively after coming on.

Callum Wilson - 6

On for Willock 74: Forced a great save from Verbruggen late on before Newcastle were awarded a penalty. Forced another save in stoppage time.

On for Trippier 90

On for Schar 90