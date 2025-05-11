Newcastle United player ratings v Chelsea. | Getty Images

Newcastle United 2-0 Chelsea player ratings: Here’s how Anthony Gordon, Sandro Tonali and Alexander Isak have fared.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle United beat 10-man Chelsea 2-0 at St James’ Park on Sunday afternoon - here are the player ratings from the match.

Eddie Howe made two changes to his side after last weekend’s 1-1 draw at Brighton & Hove Albion. Kieran Trippier and Joe Willock miss the game with ‘minor’ injuries, with Anthony Gordon and Sven Botman returning to the side in their place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The match is crucial for both teams in the battle for Champions League qualification as they head into it level on points, sitting fourth and fifth in the Premier League table, knowing a win would take them ahead of Manchester City and up to third with two games left to play.

Newcastle got off to the best possible start with Sandro Tonali turning in Jacob Murphy’s low cross to give the hosts the lead inside the opening two minutes.

Chelsea were then reduced to 10 men before half time as Nicolas Jackson was shown a straight red card following a VAR check on a high arm on Sven Botman.

Chelsea pushed for an equaliser in the second half but it was Newcastle who got the all-important second goal as Bruno Guimaraes’ edge-of-the-box effort took a heavy deflection and looped into the top right corner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The win takes Newcastle up to third in the Premier League table and three points inside the Champions League places with two games left to play.

Here are the Newcastle United player ratings from the match (half-time ratings updated at full-time)...

Nick Pope - 8

Made several strong claims from crosses into the box before pulling off an outstanding save to tip Marc Cucurella’s low shot wide. Did the same again to deny Enzo Fernandez in the closing stages. Heroic.

Fabian Schar - 8

Looked at ease with Sven Botman back by his side. Strong with his distribution for the most part. Had to remain focused on the second half as Chelsea pushed. Booked.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sven Botman - 8

Strong in the air and on the ground on his return to the starting line-up for the first time in three months. Was fouled by Nicolas Jackson which saw the Chelsea man sent off. Defended well at the end of the first half to stop Pedro Neto. Withdrawn early into the second half.

Dan Burn - 8

Aggressive with his pressing and won everything in the air. Came close to making it 2-0 at the end of the first half but the flag was up for offside. Set up Guimaraes for Newcastle’s second goal.

Jacob Murphy - 8

Grabbed yet another assist with a smart low cross for Tonali. Set up a great opportunity for Guimaraes but nothing came of it. Played in several roles during the game but performed his duties well.

Tino Livramento - 7

On the front foot and showed great energy getting forward against his former club. Looked a little bit uncomfortable and hesitant when the ball fell nicely to him in the penalty area as he couldn’t get a shot away. Was everywhere in the first half but had to keep his discipline in the second.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sandro Tonali - 8

Won the ball back in the build-up to Newcastle’s opener, which he finished himself. Dropped off and faded in the second half after an impressive start.

Bruno Guimaraes - 8

Played a role in Newcastle’s opener with his ball out wide to Murphy. Shot over after 13 minutes and was wasteful with a wild shot from a tight angle in the second half. Took his opportunity in the closing stages to double Newcastle’s lead. Booked.

Harvey Barnes - 5

Received the ball in a good position early on but saw his shot blocked. Showed good footwork to get a shot away later in the first half, but his effort was straight at Robert Sanchez. Released by Livramento but a heavy touch prevented him from making it 2-0. Frustrating.

Anthony Gordon - 6

Back in the starting line-up after two months out. Showing plenty of pace and energy didn’t have too many opportunities in the final third. Replaced just after the hour mark.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alexander Isak - 5

Had a couple of half chances but couldn’t take them. A very quiet game.

Substitutes

Lewis Miley - 6

On for Botman 55: Had a couple of smart passes and touches when Chelsea were getting into the game more.

Emil Krafth - 6

On for Gordon 65: Generally solid off the bench despite a tough task up against Pedro Neto and Jadon Sancho. Booked.

On for Isak 90

On for Guimaraes 90