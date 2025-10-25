Newcastle United 2-1 Fulham player ratings: Here’s how Jacob Murphy, Nick Woltemade, Anthony Gordon and co fared at St James’ Park.

Newcastle United beat Fulham 2-1 in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon at St James’ Park - here are player ratings from the match.

Eddie Howe made one change from the side that beat Benfica 3-0 in the Champions League on Tuesday night with Joelinton coming back in the starting line-up in place of Jacob Ramsey, who dropped to the bench.

Sandro Tonali also remained on the bench, missing out on a place in the starting line-up for the first time in the Premier League this season following illness.

Newcastle started the match brightly, with Nick Woltemade hitting the post and Bruno Guimaraes dragging a shot wide inside the opening five minutes.

The Magpies opened the scoring inside 20 minutes as Jacob Murphy cut out Calvin Bassey’s attempted pass and charged through on goal and found the bottom left corner via the post. The winger’s first goal of the season made it 1-0 at St James’ Park.

And that’s how the sides went in at half-time.

Fulham drew level before the hour mark as Sasa Lukic pounced on Raul Jimenez’s effort that hit back off the crossbar to make it 1-1.

Having been punished by late goals on several occasions this season, Newcastle struck late on at St James’ Park as William Osula’s strike was parried by Bernd Leno into the path of Bruno Guimaraes, who turned in his third goal of the season to make it 2-1 to The Magpies on the 90-minute mark.

Here are the Newcastle United player ratings from the match...

Nick Pope - 6

Made an important save to deny Emile Smith Rowe late in the first half. Got a touch on Jimenez’s strike in the build-up to Fulham’s equaliser but couldn’t keep out the rebound.

Kieran Trippier - 6

Sloppy in possession at times but has defended well when needed in the first half. Had a more difficult second half following Kevin’s introduction.

Malick Thiaw - 8

Brought plenty of intensity from the back and covered well in the first half. Dragged into some uncomfortable positions after the break but swept things up brilliantly. Scuffed a shot wide in the closing stages.

Sven Botman - 6

Read the danger well and battled physically with Raul Jimenez. Gifted Fulham a chance with a wayward pass. Beaten to the ball by Lukic for Fulham’s equaliser. Was subbed off straight after following a blow to the head.

Dan Burn - 6

Managed to keep Adama Traore relatively quiet in the first half. Typically strong in the air but caught ball-watching on a couple of occasions.

Lewis Miley - 6

Had a couple of loose passes and shaky moments but countered them with some real moments of quality and positivity on the ball.

Bruno Guimaraes - 8

Showed good energy in the middle of the park and looked confident on the ball, even if his passing didn’t always come off. Had a golden chance shortly after Fulham’s equaliser but ended up heading the ball over. Had another good chance from the edge of the box but it went wide of the left post. It was third time lucky for the Brazilian as he arrived to turn in William Osula’s parried strike.

Joelinton - 7

Took a couple of knocks early on but didn’t let it deter him. Posed a threat with the ball running forward.

Jacob Murphy - 7

Helped Newcastle get off to a good start and made the opening goal himself with some good pressing, followed by a good finish. Should have made it 2-0 but was denied by Bernd Leno.

Anthony Gordon - 6

Won an early free-kick with a good turn of pace down the left. Slipped Murphy through for a great chance. Kept going and pushing in the second half before being taken off.

Nick Woltemade - 5

Hit the post early on from five yards out. Showed good feet to release Bruno Guimaraes, who dragged a shot wide. Barely had a kick in the second half, just not his day.

Substitutes

Sandro Tonali - 6

On for Miley 61: Had an effort from the edge of the box saved. Didn’t quite look 100% following illness.

Fabian Schar - 7

On for Botman 61: Kept Newcastle on the front foot late on with some good clearances and strong challenges.

Harvey Barnes - 7

On for Murphy 61: Had a decent run down the right but left the ball behind to give Fulham a chance to counter. Did brilliantly after switching out to the left to set up a good opportunity that Elanga couldn’t convert.

Anthony Elanga - 6

On for Gordon 76: Had a good opportunity to put Newcastle in front but saw his effort blocked.

William Osula - n/a

On for Woltemade 86: Brought some much-needed energy late on and sparked Newcastle’s attack into life with his pressing. That proved crucial in Bruno Guimaraes’ goal as he won the ball back and had a shot that was turned in by the Newcastle captain on the rebound. Changed the game in all the right ways.