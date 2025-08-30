Newcastle United player ratings v Leeds United. | Getty Images

Leeds United 0-0 Newcastle United player ratings: Here’s how Will Osula, Sandro Tonali, Jacob Ramsey and co fared at Elland Road.

Anthony Gordon’s suspension, Alexander Isak’s absence and Joelinton’s injury prompted Magpies head coach Eddie Howe to make four changes to his side that were beaten 3-2 by Liverpool at St James’ Park on Monday.

Jacob Ramsey and William Osula came into the side for their first Premier League starts for the club while Sven Botman started his first game of the season as part of a formation change.

Newcastle were once again left frustrated in front of goal without an established striker in the side with the goalless draw leaving them with two points from their opening three Premier League matches.

Here are the Newcastle United player ratings from the match...

Nick Pope - 7

Had to be alert to deny Dominic Calvert-Lewin late on with his right foot. Caught everything. Booked.

Kieran Trippier - 6

Put a couple of teasing balls into the box but was made to defend against the pace of Wilfried Gnoto down his side.

Fabian Schar - 6

Kept his place in the side despite a concussion scare. Made a good block early on to stop Leeds testing Nick Pope. Almost scored a sensational chip just before half-time. Inconsistent with his distributions out from the back.

Sven Botman - 5

Made his first start of the new season and had to be alert early on to deny Lucas Nmecha. A couple of clumsy moments and needless fouls before taking a knock and being withdrawn.

Dan Burn - 6

Typically strong in the air and kept his composure in the face of Leeds’ pressure.

Tino Livramento - 7

Created Newcastle’s first meaningful opportunity of the game with a powerful run forward. Really positive and lively on the ball once again. Newcastle’s biggest attacking outlet and threat in the first half, which says a lot. Less involved after moving over to right back.

Sandro Tonali - 5

Dispossessed by Sean Longstaff on the edge of the Newcastle box which led to a chance for Leeds. Looked a little off the pace by his standards.

Bruno Guimaraes - 5

Trying to make things happen and get his foot on the ball but has had a frustrating go of it so far.

Jacob Ramsey - 7

Did well to break down the left and set up Osula but the striker couldn’t test the goalkeeper. Showed good control and composure to carry the ball forward and release Osula again, but the attack came to nothing. Looks a tidy addition to the midfield but was withdrawn at half-time after taking a knock earlier in the game.

Jacob Murphy - 6

Put a couple of crosses in from the right, hit one tight-angled volley over and had Newcastle’s first shot on target at the end of the half. Forced a good save from Lucas Perri early in the second half with a powerful strike from distance.

William Osula - 4

Had a shot blocked after a quarter of an hour after being teed up by Ramsey. Just took one too many touches before getting his effort away. Struggled to find his way into the game but did do well to bring the ball out and relieve some pressure for Newcastle at the end of the first half. A long-awaited first Premier League start, but you could see why Eddie Howe has been reluctant to rely on him too much. Too clumsy, conceded too many fouls and kept running into the wrong areas.

Substitutes

Lewis Miley - 5

On for Ramsey 46: A little loose with his passing and crossing after his introduction. Won the ball back well in the Leeds half but couldn’t get a pass or shot away afterwards.

Lewis Hall - 5

On for Trippier 62: Blasted a shot over from the edge of the box.

Anthony Elanga - 5

On for Murphy 62: Had a couple lively moments breaking with pace but didn’t bring many fresh ideas to the game when Newcastle needed them.

Harvey Barnes - 4

On for Botman 69: Made little impact as Newcastle searched for a winner. Ineffective off the bench.