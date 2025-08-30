Tino Livramento of Newcastle United is challenged by Sean Longstaff of Leeds United during the Premier League match between Leeds United and Newcastle United at Elland Road on August 30, 2025 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Leeds United 0-0 Newcastle United: Here’s how William Osula, Jacob Ramsey, Sandro Tonali fared at Elland Road.

Newcastle United are drawing 0-0 with Leeds United at Elland Road on Saturday evening - here are the player ratings from the match so far.

Anthony Gordon’s suspension, Alexander Isak’s absence and Joelinton’s injury prompted Magpies head coach Eddie Howe to make four changes to his side that were beaten 3-2 by Liverpool at St James’ Park on Monday.

Jacob Ramsey and William Osula came into the side for their first Premier League starts for the club while Sven Botman started his first game of the season as part of a formation change.

Here are the half-time player ratings from the match...

Nick Pope - 5

Wasn’t really tested with only one straightforward claim to make. Booked.

Kieran Trippier - 6

Put a couple of teasing balls into the box but was made to defend against the pace of Willy Gnoto down his side.

Fabian Schar - 6

Kept his place in the side despite a concussion scare. Made a good block early on to stop Leeds testing Nick Pope. Almost scored a sensational chip just before half-time.

Sven Botman - 5

Made his first start of the new season and had to be alert early on to deny Lucas Nmecha. A couple of clumsy moments and needless fouls.

Dan Burn - 6

Typically strong in the air and kept his composure in the face of Leeds’ pressure.

Tino Livramento - 7

Created Newcastle’s first meaningful opportunity of the game with a powerful run forward. Really positive and lively on the ball once again. Newcastle’s biggest attacking outlet and threat, which says a lot.

Sandro Tonali - 6

Dispossessed by Sean Longstaff on the edge of the Newcastle box which led to a chance for Leeds. Seen a lot of the ball and kept things ticking in the middle of the park.

Bruno Guimaraes - 6

Trying to make things happen and get his foot on the ball but has had a frustrating go of it so far.

Jacob Ramsey - 7

Did well to break down the left and set-up Osula but the striker couldn’t test the goalkeeper. Showed good control and composure to carry the ball forward and release Osula again, but the attack came to nothing. Looks a tidy addition to the midfield.

Jacob Murphy - 6

Put a couple of crosses in from the right , hit one tight-angled volley over and had Newcastle’s first shot on target at the end of the half. In and out of the game.

William Osula - 5

Had a shot blocked after a quarter of an hour after being teed up by Ramsey. Just took one too many touches before getting his effort away. Struggling to find his way into the game but did do well to bring the ball out and relieve some pressure for Newcastle at the end of the first half.