Leicester City 0-3 Newcastle United player ratings: Here’s how Alexander Isak, Harvey Barnes, Sandro Tonali and co fared at the King Power Stadium.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Newcastle United are beating Leicester City 3-0 at the King Power Stadium on Monday night - here are the player ratings from the match so far.

For a fourth straight game, Eddie Howe named the same starting line-up for Newcastle with the aim of securing a fourth successive win in all competitions. Kieran Trippier, Alexander Isak and Joelinton all passed fit after picking up knocks against Brentford last time out.

There was no place on the bench for the injured Anthony Gordon after the England winger served his three-match ban. Joe Willock also missed the trip due to a concussion.

Newcastle got off to a flying start as Tino Livramento set up Jacob Murphy to tap in his seventh goal of the season inside the opening two minutes. Murphy then doubled The Magpies’ lead less than 10 minutes later as he dinked the ball in after Fabian Schar was denied a goal of the season contender from his own half by the crossbar.

Harvey Barnes made it 3-0 against his former club with a close-range tap-in from Joelinton’s parried shot. And that’s how the sides went in at half-time as the boos ringed out around the King Power Stadium.

Here are the Newcastle United half-time player ratings from the match so far...

Nick Pope - 7

Was quick to react and deny Jamie Vardy in the opening minute. Parried wide to deny Bilal El Khannouss after 30 minutes.

Kieran Trippier - 7

Went about his business well and dealt with everything thrown his way.

Fabian Schar - 8

Almost scored a goal of the season contender from his own half. Fortunately, it hit the bar and Murphy turned in on the rebound

Dan Burn - 7

Cruised through the game so far with a few headed clearances all he’s had to do.

Tino Livramento - 8

Continued his fine run of form with a driving run and assist for Murphy early on.

Sandro Tonali - 8

Won the back back several times in midfield to keep Newcastle on the front foot.

Bruno Guimaraes - 7

Strong in possession with some clever turns and passes.

Joelinton - 7

Played a role in Newcastle’s third goal as his parried shot fell kindly to Harvey Barnes.

Jacob Murphy - 8

Opened the scoring with a simple tap in after just two minutes. Doubled Newcastle’s lead shortly after by reacting quickest to Fabian Schar’s stunning effort that rebounded back off the crossbar. Won’t score an easier brace - far too easy.

Harvey Barnes - 8

Showed great energy and tenacity to win the ball high up the pitch and battled well. Played a role in the opening goal by slipping in Livramento for an assist. Saw an angled effort blocked by Conor Coady. Tapped the ball in to make it 3-0 after Joelinton’s effort was parried. Received a warm reception on his return to his former club for the first time since his 2023 move to Newcastle.

Alexander Isak - 7

Saw the ball in a couple of dangerous areas and kept the Leicester defenders on their toes, allowing teammates to get into the game. Didn’t threaten the goal with just one shot dragged wide.