Brighton started the match on the front foot but United striker Callum Wilson saw an early goal ruled out for a high boot.

At the other end, the hosts posed a threat and Newcastle's captain for the match Kieran Trippier had to be alert to clear Solly March’s effort off the line after Nick Pope initially got a hand to it.

The sides went in at 0-0 although Brighton had the better of the opening 45 minutes.

Newcastle United's English striker Callum Wilson (C) vies with Brighton's English defender Adam Webster (L) and Brighton's English defender Lewis Dunk (R) during the English Premier League football match between Brighton and Hove Albion and Newcastle United at the American Express Community Stadium in Brighton, southern England on August 13, 2022.(Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images)

A fine save from Pope to deny Adam Lallana’s close range header kept the game goalless shortly after the restart but Brighton were knocking on the door.

But the goal didn't come for either side as the spoils were shared at The Amex Stadium.

Nick Pope - 9

A fine afternoon for Newcastle's man of the moment. Made an excellent save to deny March prior to Trippier's clearance and did well to tip Adam Lallana's header wide. Was called into action once again to deny March with his legs.

Kieran Trippier - 7

Was beaten by Trossard on one of two occasions but did well to keep his composure. Made a crucial goalline clearance to stop March scoring.

Fabian Schar - 8

Made a couple of important blocks and headers to keep Brighton at bay. Was alert to clear Veltman's deflected effort in the closing stages. Booked.

Sven Botman - 8

Winning the ball back and passing to Callum Wilson to start an attack showed an early glimpse of what the defender can bring to Newcastle's side. Was strong in the air and on the ground. A solid debut.

Dan Burn - 7

Deployed at left-back in Matt Targett's absence. Made some important interceptions early on but didn't always look comfortable in a wide position. Made a crucial challenge in the second half to keep the score at 0-0.

Bruno Guimaraes - 5

A couple of clever turns and touches aside, a sloppy match by his very high standards. Was dispossessed on a few occasions and couldn't stop Brighton's midfield controlling the match.

Joelinton - 5

A bit lethargic in possession at times as he struggled to bully the opposition midfield as he usually would. Booked.

Joe Willock - 5

Fleeted in and out of the game without making any real impact at either end.

Miguel Almiron - 6

Made several lung-busting runs down the right flank but was unable to penetrate in the final third. Contributed well defensively when needed.

Allan Saint-Maximin - 4

A frustrating afternoon from the winger, summed up by a booking for blatant simulation. Got into some good areas just couldn't find a teammate.

Callum Wilson - 6

Caused the Brighton defender's problems, competed well and was harshly denied an excellent goal for a high boot.

Substitutes

Jacob Murphy - n/a

On for Saint-Maximin 76: Wasn't able to really threaten as Newcastle attempted to hang on.

Sean Longstaff - n/a

On for Willock 76: Got his foot on the ball and slowed things down for Newcastle in the closing stages.

Chris Wood - n/a