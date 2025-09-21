Tino Livramento of Newcastle United makes a pass whilst under pressure from David Brooks of AFC Bournemouth during the Premier League match between Bournemouth and Newcastle United at Vitality Stadium on September 21, 2025 in Bournemouth, England. (Photo by Harry Murphy/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Bournemouth 0-0 Newcastle United player ratings: Here’s how Nick Woltemade, Malick Thiaw, Sandro Tonali and co fared.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle United are drawing 0-0 at AFC Bournemouth on Sunday afternoon - here are the player ratings from the match so far.

Eddie Howe made seven changes to his side that lost 2-1 to Barcelona in the Champions League on Thursday night. Malick Thiaw, Lewis Hall, Lewis Miley and Joe Willock all made their first starts of the season while Nick Woltemade returned to the starting line-up in attack.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Magpies have never beaten Bournemouth in the Premier League since former Cherries boss Eddie Howe took charge of the club - a run of four draws and two defeats.

Bournemouth found the net through David Brooks but were denied by the offside flag and a subsequent VAR check.

That was the only real talking point of the first half as the sides went in goalless at the break.

Here are the Newcastle United half-time player ratings from the match - click here for full-time ratings...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Gazette has launched a new WhatsApp NUFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our NUFC WhatsApp channel.

Nick Pope - 6

Made an important save with his feet early on to deny Alex Scott’s low drive.

Tino Livramento - 6

Moved over to right back as one of three surviving outfield players from Thursday night.

Malick Thiaw - 7

His full Newcastle United debut. Strong, fast and confident on the ball. A lot to like about him so far.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sven Botman - 7

Made an important clearance and was strong in the air on his return to the starting line-up.

Dan Burn - 6

Had a goalward header cleared 19 minutes in. Inconsistent with his distribution from the back, but made a good tackle to stop Antoine Semenyo in his tracks.

Lewis Hall - 5

His first start since February and had a tough task up against Antoine Semenyo. Made a good block early on but still showed some expected rustiness. Started a Newcastle attack with a lovely cross-field ball to release Tino Livramento. Improved as the game went on.

Sandro Tonali - 6

Fired the ball over the bar midway through the first half. Keeping Bournemouth at bay with some smart positioning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lewis Miley - 5

Safe on the ball but looked a little lost off it as Bournemouth controlled the early exchanges. Had a few misplaced passes.

Jacob Murphy - 6

Forced a save from Dorde Petrovic from a tight angle with Newcastle’s first chance. Carried the ball well and posed a threat.

Joe Willock - 5

Deployed on the left wing for his first start of the season. Won a brave header to keep a Newcastle attack alive but otherwise struggled to make an impact.

Nick Woltemade - 7

Tidy with the ball at his feet and clever with his lay-offs to release teammates. Made a good run down the right but couldn’t find a teammate with his cross.