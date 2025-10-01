Newcastle United's Italian midfielder #08 Sandro Tonali (R) celebrates scoring his team's first goal with Newcastle United's Brazilian midfielder #39 Bruno Guimaraes during the UEFA Champions League, league phase - Matchday 2 football match between Royale Union Saint-Gilloise and Newcastle United FC at the RSC Anderlecht Stadium in Brussels on October 1, 2025. (Photo by JOHN THYS / AFP) (Photo by JOHN THYS/AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Union Saint-Gilloise 0-2 Newcastle United Champions League player ratings: Here’s how Nick Woltemade, Anthony Gordon, Sandro Tonali and co have fared.

Newcastle United are beating Union Saint-Gilloise 2-0 at Lotto Park in the Champions League - here are the player ratings from the match so far.

Eddie Howe made two changes to the side that lost 2-1 to Arsenal at St James’ Park on Sunday with the injured Tino Livramento dropping out and Kieran Trippier coming in at right-back while Anthony Gordon replaces Jacob Murphy, who drops to the bench.

Newcastle were beaten 2-1 by Barcelona in their opening group phase match at St James’ Park just under a fortnight ago. The Magpies failed to win any of their three away games last time out in the Champions League and haven’t won a competitive match on the continent since a 1-0 win over Metalist Kharkiv in 2013 courtesy of a Shola Ameobi penalty.

Ameobi also scored twice in United’s previous Champions League away win, which came at Bayer Leverkusen in 2003.

Newcastle took the lead with their first away goal of the season through a deflected Sandro Tonali effort. UEFA later credited Nick Woltemade with the goal as replays suggested Tonali’s effort had clipped off the German en route to the net.

Just before half-time, Newcastle were handed a golden opportunity to double their lead as Anthony Elanga was brought down inside the box. Anthony Gordon stepped up and converted his second goal in as many Champions League matches this season.

Here are the Newcastle United player ratings from the match so far...

Nick Pope - 6

Made a good save to parry an effort from Adem Zorgane wide midway through the first half.

Kieran Trippier - 6

Put a good volleyed cross into the box that was headed wide by Joelinton.

Malick Thiaw - 7

Handled himself well against Union SG’s forward line when put under some pressure.

Sven Botman - 6

Had a couple of unconvincing headers but was generally solid at the back.

Dan Burn - 6

Deployed at left-back once again. Tidy in possession and pushed up when he could to support Anthony Gordon.

Sandro Tonali - 8

Effectively put Newcastle in front with a deflected effort from the edge of the box. Brought plenty of intensity as Newcastle controlled the game. Running the show.

Bruno Guimaraes - 7

Won the ball back well on a couple of occasions. Showed a few flashes of quality in the middle of the park.

Joelinton - 6

Headed wide of the right post. Not as involved as his midfield teammates. Booked.

Anthony Elanga - 6

Had a couple of openings and opportunities to cross from the right but couldn’t find a teammate. Had a few questionable moments in possession but won the penalty at the end of the half after cutting inside. The attempted clearance of his cross led to Newcastle’s opener as well.

Anthony Gordon - 6

Not a lot was coming off for him despite getting into some good areas but made it two in two in the Champions League with his strike from the penalty spot.

Nick Woltemade - 7

Not a lot was coming off for him early on put played a couple of lovely passes to his teammates when dropping deep. Claimed his third goal in four starts for his new club.