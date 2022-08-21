Newcastle United player ratings: 'Unplayable' £30m duo earn 9s as Magpies scare Manchester City

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

First half strikes from Miguel Almiron and Callum Wilson cancelled out Ilkay Gundogan’s early opener for the visitors as Newcasle went in 2-1 ahead at the break.

Kieran Trippier added a third for Newcastle with his third free-kick of 2022 shortly after the restart before Erling Haaland volleyed City back into the contest on the hour mark.

Bernardo Silva then drew City back level just minutes later to make the score 3-3.

Callum Wilson of Newcastle United celebrates scoring their side's second goal during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Manchester City at St. James Park on August 21, 2022 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

A string of fine saves and claims from Nick Pope ultimately saw Newcastle hang on for a well deserved point at St James’s Park to make it five points from their opening three games and continue their unbeaten start to the season.

Here are the Newcastle United player ratings from the match on Sunday afternoon…

Nick Pope - 9

Could do little about the goals conceded but made a string of excellent saves and punches throughout the game to keep City at bay for large spells.

Kieran Trippier - 8

Netted his third direct free-kick in only his eighth Premier League start for the club. Shown a red card which was overturned by VAR.

Fabian Schar - 7

Allowed Gundogan space for the opening goal but made some important interceptions to help Newcastle regain possession. Seemed to enjoy the battle with Erling Haaland. Booked.

Sven Botman - 7

A difficult match to make your full home debut in but the silky Dutchman stood up to the challenge well despite Newcastle conceding three.

Dan Burn - 8

Defended very well at left-back once again when up against the tricky Bernardo Silva.

Bruno Guimaraes - 8

Kept his composure well after picking up an early booking. Helped Newcastle win the midfield battle in the first half.

Joe Willock - 7

Was a good outlet for Newcastle on the counter but didn't get on the ball as much as he would have liked.

Joelinton - 8

Bossed the midfield at times as City struggled to deal with Newcastle. Won the ball back on several occasions to start Newcastle attacks.

Miguel Almiron - 8

Had a great chance after 18 minutes but couldn't find the target. Found the net shortly after from close range. Never stopped running.

Allan Saint-Maximin - 9

At his electrifying best and deserved a goal for his efforts. Set up Newcastle's opening two goals before winning the free-kick for the third.

Callum Wilson - 8

Came close with a few half-chances early on before finding the net brilliantly after being played in by Saint-Maximin.

Substitutes

Chris Wood - 6

On for Wilson 69: Was lively following his introduction.

Sean Longstaff - 6

On for Willock 69: Added some energy to Newcastle's midfield when they were in danger of fading out of the game.

Jacob Murphy - n/a

On for Almiron 82: Added some energy late on as Newcastle attempted to see the game out.

Emil Krafth - n/a