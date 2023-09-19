Newcastle United half-time player ratings v AC Milan: ‘Quiet’ 5/10 & ‘crucial’ 8/10 - gallery
Newcastle United are drawing 0-0 with AC Milan at the San Siro at half-time - here are our player ratings from the match so far.
Newcastle United’s first Champions League match in over 20 years saw around 3,900 away supporters travel to the San Siro for the group stage opener. Eddie Howe made three changes to his side that beat Brentford 1-0 over the weekend with Sandro Tonali returning against his former club, Alexander Isak starting up front and Jacob Murphy on the right win in place of Elliot Anderson, Callum Wilson and Harvey Barnes.
Milan dominated the chances in the first half with 14 shots on goal to Newcastle’s two but the game remained goalless at the break thanks to Nick Pope’s efforts in goal for The Magpies.
Here are the Newcastle half-time player ratings from the match...