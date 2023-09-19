Newcastle United’s first Champions League match in over 20 years saw around 3,900 away supporters travel to the San Siro for the group stage opener. Eddie Howe made three changes to his side that beat Brentford 1-0 over the weekend with Sandro Tonali returning against his former club, Alexander Isak starting up front and Jacob Murphy on the right win in place of Elliot Anderson, Callum Wilson and Harvey Barnes.