Newcastle United player ratings v Leeds: ‘Wasteful’ 5/10 and 7/10 ‘bright spark’ - gallery
Newcastle United were held to a 0-0 draw by Leeds United at St James’s Park - here are our player ratings from the match
Newcastle and Leeds went in goalless at the break following a first half of few clear-cut chances. The Magpies pushed for a winner in the second half as they saw a number of opportunities go begging from Chris Wood, Fabian Schar and Sean Longstaff.
The draw ends a run of six straight Premier League wins for Newcastle but extends their unbeaten streak to 12 matches as they remained third in the table.
Here are our Newcastle United player ratings against Leeds United...