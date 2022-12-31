News you can trust since 1849
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Newcastle United player ratings v Leeds: ‘Wasteful’ 5/10 and 7/10 ‘bright spark’ - gallery

Newcastle United were held to a 0-0 draw by Leeds United at St James’s Park - here are our player ratings from the match

By Dominic Scurr
3 minutes ago

Newcastle and Leeds went in goalless at the break following a first half of few clear-cut chances. The Magpies pushed for a winner in the second half as they saw a number of opportunities go begging from Chris Wood, Fabian Schar and Sean Longstaff.

The draw ends a run of six straight Premier League wins for Newcastle but extends their unbeaten streak to 12 matches as they remained third in the table.

Here are our Newcastle United player ratings against Leeds United...

1. Nick Pope - 7

Was quick off his line to cut out some promising Leeds opportunities. Made a good save to deny Rodrigo in the second half.

Photo Sales

2. Kieran Trippier - 6

Booked after tactically stopping a Leeds counter attack. His deliveries were inconsistent as some created good opportunities while others were easily dealt with.

Photo Sales

3. Fabian Schar - 7

Headed wide from a Trippier corner in the first half and saw an effort saved in the second. Was disappointed not to be awarded a penalty after storming forward.

Photo Sales

4. Sven Botman - 7

Made several good blocks and interceptions. Had a good chance to score too.

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
Player ratingsMagpiesLeedsSt James's ParkPremier LeagueFabian ScharSean LongstaffChris Wood