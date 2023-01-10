Newcastle United player ratings v Leicester City: ‘Dominant’ 9/10 & four 8/10s in Carabao Cup win - photos
Newcastle United progressed to the Carabao Cup semi-final with a 2-0 win over Leicester City - here are the player ratings from the match
After a goalless first half which saw Newcastle miss several opportunities to score, the hosts finally took the lead through Dan Burn. The left-back burst forward to net his first goal for the club in front of the Gallowgate End.
Joelinton then doubled United’s lead in the 72nd minute with a neat finish from Miguel Almiron’s well-weighted pass.
It’s the first time Newcastle have reached the semi-final of the League Cup since 1976.
Here are the Newcastle player ratings from the match...