Newcastle United player ratings v Leicester City: ‘Dominant’ 9/10 & four 8/10s in Carabao Cup win - photos

Newcastle United progressed to the Carabao Cup semi-final with a 2-0 win over Leicester City - here are the player ratings from the match

By Dominic Scurr
4 minutes ago

After a goalless first half which saw Newcastle miss several opportunities to score, the hosts finally took the lead through Dan Burn. The left-back burst forward to net his first goal for the club in front of the Gallowgate End.

Joelinton then doubled United’s lead in the 72nd minute with a neat finish from Miguel Almiron’s well-weighted pass.

It’s the first time Newcastle have reached the semi-final of the League Cup since 1976.

Here are the Newcastle player ratings from the match...

1. Nick Pope - 7

Was alert to come off his line and clear the danger on several occasions but rarely tested in terms of shots. A seventh consecutive clean sheet.

2. Kieran Trippier - 8

Brilliant defending to stop Leicester scoring as Patson Daka attempted to square the ball to Harvey Barnes for a tap-in. Posed an attacking threat down the right.

3. Fabian Schar - 7

Had a couple of lapses of concentration early on but quickly gained his composure and kept Leicester at bay.

4. Sven Botman - 8

Rarely tested as he remained strong in the air and on the ground. Booked.

