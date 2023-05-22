News you can trust since 1849
Newcastle United player ratings v Leicester City: ‘Lucky’ 7/10 & 8/10 ‘unsung hero’ in 0-0 draw - gallery

Newcastle United player ratings: Here’s how the players fared during Monday’ night’s 0-0 draw with Leicester City.

Dominic Scurr
By Dominic Scurr
Published 22nd May 2023, 21:56 BST

Newcastle dominated the first half with 83% possession and 14 shots on goal to Leicester City’s zero without having anything to show for it as the score remained goalless at the break. The Magpies hit the post three times and had a ball cleared off the line during the game as they were left frustrated in front of goal.

Leicester didn’t register a shot on goal until stoppage time as the teams played out a 0-0 draw which confirmed a top four finish and Champions League football for Newcastle for the first time in 20 years.

Here are the player ratings from the match...

1. Nick Pope - 7

Had nothing to do all game until making a stoppage time save from Castagne. Crucial.

2. Kieran Trippier - 7

Kept Newcastle on the front foot all evening with smart passing down the right. Put some good deliveries into the box which Newcastle ought to have done better with.

3. Fabian Schar - 8

Cut the ball out well when Leicester looked to threaten. Defensively solid.

4. Sven Botman - 7

Kept the visitors at arms length with aerial superiority.

