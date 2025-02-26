Liverpool 2-0 Newcastle United player ratings: Here’s how Anthony Gordon, Bruno Guimaraes, Sandro Tonali and co fared at Anfield.

Newcastle United lost 2-0 to Liverpool at Anfield on Wednesday evening - here are the player ratings from the match.

The Magpies were without Alexander Isak for the match due to a groin issue while another goalscorer from Sunday’s 4-3 win over Nottingham Forest, Lewis Miley, dropped out of the starting line-up with Sandro Tonali returning. Callum Wilson made his first Premier League start of the season in Isak’s place.

Liverpool opened the scoring with their first shot on target in the match as Dominik Szoboszlai’s first-time effort rolled in past Nick Pope via a small deflection off Dan Burn.

Newcastle had openings to find an equaliser but were unable to capitalise as Liverpool led 1-0 at the break.

Within 20 minutes of the restart, Liverpool doubled their advantage through Alexis Mac Allister, whose first time effort found the left corner of the goal to make it 2-0.

Liverpool were able to hold out for the win to go 13 points clear at the top of the Premier League table while Newcastle remain sixth, two points behind Chelsea in fifth place.

Newcastle and Liverpool will meet next in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley Stadium on March 16 (4:30pm kick-off).

Here are the player ratings from Liverpool 2-0 Newcastle United...

Nick Pope - 5

Disappointing to see him concede with the first shot he’s faced for the second game running. Almost gifted Mohamed Salah an opportunity by kicking the ball straight at him - fortunately, it rolled out for the goal kick. Denied Salah a goal late on with a strong right hand.

Tino Livramento - 5

Made a crucial interception to cut out Mohamed Salah’s through ball to Luis Diaz. Slipped to let Liverpool attack dangerously, fortunately, the hosts didn’t capitalise. Had a tough evening up against Diaz and was withdrawn for the closing stages.

Fabian Schar - 6

Caught on the back foot a couple of times but helped limit Liverpool to just a few shots on target. Could do little about the goals.

Dan Burn - 6

Saw the ball nick off him on the way to finding the net for Liverpool’s opener. Had some clumsy moments defensively but often recovered well.

Lewis Hall - 7

Made a couple of important blocks and got down the left well at times. Dealt with Salah well in the first half but had his work cut out in the second. Newcastle's best player for the second game running.

Sandro Tonali - 5

Showed good tenacity to win the ball back and release Jacob Murphy down the right. Let his man go for Liverpool’s opener too easily. His intercepted pass led to Liverpool’s second though he wasn’t helped by those around him. Withdrawn with 20 minutes to play.

Bruno Guimaraes - 5

Inconsistent in possession in the first 45 with some clever passes and touches countered by wasteful moments on the ball. Drifted off Mac Allister for Liverpool’s second.

Joe Willock - 5

Out on the left once again and made a couple of promising runs to ask questions of Trent Alexander-Arnold but wasn’t able to penetrate.

Jacob Murphy - 5

Slipped when attempting to cross in from the right in what was Newcastle’s first opening of the match. Conceded possession several times with loose passes down the right. Booked.

Anthony Gordon - 6

Deployed in a central role behind Wilson but unable to find space to threaten. Slipped Wilson through on goal but the striker was offside. Hit a free-kick straight at the wall early in the second half.

Callum Wilson - 5

Missed a one-on-one chance after 17 minutes though it would have been ruled out anyway for offside. Squandered another good chance after breaking clear for the second time - this time the flag stayed down. Ultimately wasteful in the final third but has been thrown in at the deep end considering it’s been nine months since his last league start. Took a knock to the head early in the second half and barely got a sniff afterwards before being taken off.

Substitutes

Harvey Barnes - 5

On for Willock 69: Had a few runs down the left but wasn’t able to threaten from the bench.

Will Osula - 5

On for Wilson 69: A couple of heavy touches after coming on.

Lewis Miley - 6

On for Tonali 69: Saw plenty of the ball following his introduction. A steady cameo display with plenty of tidy passes.

Kieran Trippier - 6

On for Livramento 69: Made an important clearance to scoop the ball clear from Nick Pope’s parry.

On for Guimaraes 87: Had a couple of touches.