West Ham United 0-1 Newcastle United player ratings: Here’s how Alexander Isak, Sandro Tonali, Bruno Guimaraes and co fared.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle United beat West Ham United 1-0 at the London Stadium on Monday evening - here are the player ratings from the match.

Eddie Howe made three changes to his side that were beaten 2-1 against Brighton & Hove Albion last time out in the FA Cup. Nick Pope returned in goal while Bruno Guimaraes came in for Lewis Miley and Jacob Murphy replaced the suspended Anthony Gordon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tomas Soucek almost opened the scoring for West Ham in the opening minute but blazed his shot over the bar. Harvey Barnes twice came close for Newcastle in the first half but was denied by Alphonse Areola on both occasions as the sides went in goalless at half-time.

Newcastle broke the deadlock midway through the second half as Harvey Barnes’ cross from the edge of the box was turned in by Bruno Guimaraes to make it 1-0.

That ended up being the winner as Newcastle picked up a big three points to move back up to sixth in the table. Next stop, Wembley.

Here are the Newcastle United player ratings from the match...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nick Pope - 6

Returned to the starting line-up after dropping out against Brighton. Almost spilled a simple save from Jarrod Bowen but gathered at the second attempt. Showed good composure to rush off his line and head the danger clear late on. Kept his first clean sheet since November.

Kieran Trippier - 7

Had a shot that Harvey Barnes turned goalwards. A steady right-back display and did just enough to stop Kudus breaking clear.

Fabian Schar - 6

Had little to do defensively other than make a few clearances. Struggling to pick out a teammate with long balls forward.

Dan Burn - 6

Misjudged the flight of the ball on a couple of occasions. Sloppy on the ball but did enough to see out the win. Booked.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tino Livramento - 5

Gifted West Ham an opportunity in the opening minute that Tomas Soucek blazed over the bar from close range. Lost possession attempting to bring the ball out which led to a West Ham chance. Got into some decent areas but unable to find the delivery on his weaker foot which resulted in too many attacks ending. Improved defensively in the second half.

Sandro Tonali - 6

Showed good bursts of energy to carry the ball but lacked the final pass or shot. Wasteful at key moments.

Bruno Guimaraes - 7

Tidy on the ball in the first half and showed good movement to put Newcastle ahead with a close-range volley from Harvey Barnes’ cross.

Joelinton - 6

Drifted in and out of the game and brought the ball out well for a counter-attack but just made the wrong decision in passing to Livramento instead of Barnes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jacob Murphy - 6

His deflected cross almost opened the scoring for Newcastle. Lively in the second half after a quiet opening 45 with some dangerous balls into the box.

Harvey Barnes - 7

Saw a great opportunity saved well by Areola. Was denied again by a header shortly afterwards. Newcastle’s biggest threat and grabbed an assist in the second half with a well-weighted ball in for Bruno Guimaraes to turn in. Just about passed his Wembley audition.

Alexander Isak - 6

Had a couple of bright moments and clever touches but lacked his usual cutting edge. An improvised effort sailed harmlessly over the bar after Areola had pulled off a good save from Jacob Murphy’s cross.

On for Isak 79: Had a few touches late on.

On for Barnes 79: Had a couple of openings but failed to make them count.

On for Guimaraes 88: Saw out the win.