Newcastle United eye Bruno Guimaraes’ £43m ex-team-mate amid Chelsea talks & Man United transfer
Newcastle United are reportedly set to make a move for Lyon attacking-midfielder Rayan Cherki this summer.
The 19-year-old has been a regular in Lyon’s first-team for the past three seasons and is a former team-mate of Newcastle star Bruno Guimaraes. And he has been linked with a move to the Premier League this summer with both Newcastle and Chelsea reportedly interested.
The Magpies are monitoring a number of attacking-midfield options after missing out on James Maddison to Tottenham Hotspur. And French outlet Foot Mercato have claimed Lyon are anticipating a move from Newcastle amid unconfirmed reports suggesting the club had tabled a £17million bid for Cherki.
But Lyon are understood to value the teenager closer to £43million after the player scored four goals and assisted six in 34 Ligue 1 appearances last season.
Football London have reported that Chelsea have held talks over the signing of the France Under-21 international as a potential replacement for Mason Mount, who recently completed a £55million move to Manchester United.
Newcastle have also been linked with a number of potential attacking midfield additions including Celta Vigo’s Gabri Veiga and Eintracht Frankfurt’s Jesper Lindstrom as they prepare to push ahead with a deal for Leicester City winger Harvey Barnes.
Barnes is set to leave Leicester this summer following relegation to the Championship. The 25-year-old scored 13 goals as The Foxes finished 18th in the Premier League last season - he has been valued at around £40million this summer as The Magpies prepare to make a bid.