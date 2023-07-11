The 19-year-old has been a regular in Lyon’s first-team for the past three seasons and is a former team-mate of Newcastle star Bruno Guimaraes. And he has been linked with a move to the Premier League this summer with both Newcastle and Chelsea reportedly interested.

The Magpies are monitoring a number of attacking-midfield options after missing out on James Maddison to Tottenham Hotspur. And French outlet Foot Mercato have claimed Lyon are anticipating a move from Newcastle amid unconfirmed reports suggesting the club had tabled a £17million bid for Cherki.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Lyon are understood to value the teenager closer to £43million after the player scored four goals and assisted six in 34 Ligue 1 appearances last season.

Football London have reported that Chelsea have held talks over the signing of the France Under-21 international as a potential replacement for Mason Mount, who recently completed a £55million move to Manchester United.

Newcastle have also been linked with a number of potential attacking midfield additions including Celta Vigo’s Gabri Veiga and Eintracht Frankfurt’s Jesper Lindstrom as they prepare to push ahead with a deal for Leicester City winger Harvey Barnes.