It was the 29-year-old’s first appearance since coming off the bench for Newcastle’s first-team against Everton in October. Since then, Fraser has been frozen out of United’s first-team set-up and made to train with the Under-21s side since February.

And on Monday, played the full 90 minutes for the Young Magpies as they beat Norwich City 4-3 at the Little Benton Academy. Fraser scored the opening goal as Newcastle let a 3-0 lead slip before Lewis Miley secured victory with 13 minutes to play.

Ryan Fraser of Newcastle United arrives at the stadium prior to the Premier League match between Newcastle United and West Ham United at St. James Park on February 04, 2023 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Fraser also had a goal disallowed before his powerful strike from Harrison Ashby’s pass broke the deadlock after just 15 minutes.

The Scottish international has been training with Newcastle’s Under-21s since February with head coach Eddie Howe suggesting that the player no longer has a future at the club despite having two years left on his contract.

“Ryan’s training with the Under-21s,” Howe previously said in a press conference. “I made the decision to concentrate on players that are committed to Newcastle. For the benefit of the group, I’ve made that call.

"Life and football can change quickly, but, I’d say at the moment, no he doesn’t [have a future at Newcastle].”

Despite the major set-back for Fraser, who is likely to leave the club this summer – Under-21s coach Ben Dawson couldn’t fault the winger’s attitude since being demoted.

“Ryan’s performance summed up how he’s been since he’s been with us,” Dawson told The Athletic. “He’s been absolutely terrific, one of the best trainers every day. He maxes out physically.

“Mentally, he’s been great to have around the young lads in terms of seeing how he conducts himself in the building, how he looks after himself away from the building with his nutrition, with his gym work.

“As much as Ryan has been great, we all know he wants first-team football.”

Howe was in attendance for Fraser’s impressive display for the Under-21s side but the Magpies boss is unlikely to change his stance going into the final eight games of the Premier League campaign.