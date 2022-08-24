News you can trust since 1849
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Newcastle United player stretchered out of Carabao Cup tie

Eddie Howe has another injury concern at Newcastle United – after a player was stretchered off at Prenton Park.

By Miles Starforth
Wednesday, 24th August 2022, 8:41 pm
Updated Wednesday, 24th August 2022, 8:41 pm

Emil Krafth was given lengthy treatment after being caught by a crude first-half challenge in tonight’s Carabao Cup tie against Tranmere Rovers.

Krafth was replaced by Kieran Trippier, who delievered the corner which led to Newcastle’s equaliser, which was scored by Jamaal Lascelles.

Head coach Eddie Howe is without striker Callum Wilson (hamstring) and defender Dan Burn (concussion).

Most Popular

Goalkeeper Martin Dubravka is missing through illness.

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe at Prenton Park.
Eddie HoweKieran TrippierCallum WilsonDan Burn