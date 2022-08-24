Newcastle United player stretchered out of Carabao Cup tie
Eddie Howe has another injury concern at Newcastle United – after a player was stretchered off at Prenton Park.
Emil Krafth was given lengthy treatment after being caught by a crude first-half challenge in tonight’s Carabao Cup tie against Tranmere Rovers.
Krafth was replaced by Kieran Trippier, who delievered the corner which led to Newcastle’s equaliser, which was scored by Jamaal Lascelles.
Head coach Eddie Howe is without striker Callum Wilson (hamstring) and defender Dan Burn (concussion).
Goalkeeper Martin Dubravka is missing through illness.