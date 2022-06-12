Almiron, signed by Rafa Benitez in January 2019, has been tipped for a summer exit at the Premier League club, which this week recruited left-back Matt Targett. However, the midfielder – who scored both Paraguay’s goals in their 2-2 draw against South Korea in Suwon today – is at the “best club in the world”, according to Daniel Campos, his representative.

“He’s at the best club in the world,” Campos is quoted as saying in Paraguay. “He’s happy with prominence. I don’t see any possibility of change now. They’re going to change everything, structure, youth, women’s soccer – everything’s going to change.”

Eddie Howe spoke about Almiron’s role in February. United’s head coach said: “He has a massive role to play. I’m a big fan of Miggy. He has outstanding athletic and pressing qualities, which, of course, we base our game around, really.”

Check out the latest Premier League transfer speculation below...

1. Villa turn attention to Oxlade-Chamberlain Aston Villa have turned their attention to signing Liverpool star Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. (Football Insider)

2. Spurs in Richarlison talks Tottenham are in 'advanced talks' over a potential £51m deal for Everton star Richarlison. (CNN Portugal)

3. Gunners want Milinkovic Savic Arsenal and Newcastle United are willing to make 'rich offers' for Lazio midfielder Sergej Milenkovic-Savic. The player could cost around £42m. (Corriere dello Sport)

4. Fulham plot Areola raid Fulham are aiming to hijack a deal for goalkeeper Alphonse Areola, but West Ham are more likely to sign him. (Claret and Hugh)