Newcastle United ‘plot’ blockbuster West Ham transfer bid amid Bryan Mbeumo links

Newcastle United have been linked with a blockbuster move for West Ham’s Jarrod Bowen in January.

The Hammers have started the season slowly under Julen Lopetegui and currently sit 14th in the Premier League table having lost half of their ten league games to date. Despite their underwhelming start to the campaign, Bowen, who netted 20 times in all competitions last season, has registered four goals and two assists so far this season, including a penalty in the dying stages of their win over Manchester United last month.

Bowen has become one of West Ham’s key players since joining from Hull City in 2020, but is reportedly someone of interest to Newcastle United, with TeamTalk reporting that the Magpies are ‘considering’ a move for the winger. Newcastle almost signed Bowen before his move to the London Stadium but Mike Ashley failed to sanction a move and he instead made the switch to the capital.

Having added just two senior outfield players during a frustrating summer window, Newcastle United will look to January to strengthen the options available to Eddie Howe with right wing one area of the pitch they may look to add to. Signing Bowen would allow the Magpies to add a Premier League proven talent to their ranks in winter, however, the 27-year-old will not come cheap and it will likely take a big sum of money to tempt the Hammers into selling him mid-season.

Brentford winger Bryan Mbeumo has recently been linked with a potential move to St James’ Park and it’s likely that the Bees man, whilst still set to cost a considerable fee, would be a cheaper alternative than Bowen. Mbeumo has scored eight goals so far this season and could be the next big money sale Brentford make following the £40m sale of Ivan Toney to Al Ahli in the final days of the summer window.

Liverpool have also been linked with a move for Mbeumo whilst Bournemouth’s Antoine Semenyo has also been attracting attention from around the Premier League. Semenyo netted during the Cherries’ 2-1 win over Manchester City at the weekend.