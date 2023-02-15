Here, we take a look at all the latest transfer gossip that has emerged from St James’s Park and beyond:

Newcastle United ‘plot’ stunning Napoli transfer

Newcastle United have been linked with a move for Napoli's Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Photo by Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images)

According to Football Insider, Newcastle United are plotting a move for Napoli winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. The Georgian has been simply sensational for Napoli this season after moving to Naples for just £10million last summer.

Kvaratskhelia has been nicknamed ‘Kvaradona’ and has been attracting attention from clubs around Europe after netting 11 goals and registering 14 assists in just 23 games so far this season. Napoli, guided by Luciano Spaletti, are runaway leaders in Serie A and the Italian has been full of praise for Kvaratskhelia’s recent performances, comparing him to one of the Premier League’s top performers.

“He is really one who has sensitivity in dribbling, in caressing the ball, in bringing those feints that are so difficult to defend against.

“Mo Salah is one of those guys who has this quality in the tight spaces and in finishing so precisely, he doesn’t feel the pressure. You can see that he is a quiet boy, he will have a great future.”

Any move for Kvaratskhelia, 22, will likely only happen if Newcastle can secure Champions League qualification this season.

Club ‘reject’ £22m bid for Newcastle United-linked wonderkid

Athletico Paranaense have reportedly rejected a sizable offer for 17-year-old winger Vitor Roque. As picked up by HITC, the young Brazilian has been attracting attention from Arsenal and Newcastle United among others, with agent Andre Cury telling Globo Esporte that they have knocked-back an offer, believing Roque has a bright future in the game and is worth more than €25million.

Cury said: “We have already had offers, but they were refused. There was an English club, a Spanish club, and an Italian one.”

“We got more or less an offer of 25 million euros (for Roque). We immediately rejected it, because I believe that the player has a higher value than that.