As games come thick and fast throughout the campaign, there is a great likelihood that Newcastle will have to rest and rotate their squad in-order to avoid injury troubles.

With that, comes a potential opportunity for some youngsters to impress in the first-team, but just who could be set to benefit the most at Newcastle United? Here, we take a look:

Joe White

These are the four Newcastle United youngsters that could give Eddie Howe a ‘selection headache’ this season (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

White was on the fringes of Steve Bruce’s first-team squad this time last year after making a couple of pre-season appearances with the senior side.

He was even named on the bench at Old Trafford for their 4-1 thrashing at the hands of Cristiano Ronaldo - but failed to make a real breakthrough.

After suffering a groin-injury at the end of last season, White is slowly beginning to make his way back to full fitness and for Under-21’s boss Elliott Dickman, White’s first-team chances all depend on the midfielder getting himself back to full-health.

“Joe has just come back from an injury so the main thing there is just getting him back to full fitness,” said Dickman.

Joe White was a feature of Newcastle United first-team plans under Steve Bruce last season (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

“His training has been quite good within our group and his performance first-half on Friday (against Derby County) was the level we expect and tonight, again there was some good bits, mainly without the ball.

“Joe’s just coming back from an injury so we’re just trying to get him back as fit as he can be, as quick as we can.”

Jay Turner-Cooke

Matthew Bondswell featured for Newcastle United during the Eusebio Cup match against SL Benfica (Photo by Gualter Fatia/Getty Images)

The former Sunderland man was named as a substitute for the clash with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium in May although, much like White, he didn’t make his senior bow.

He has trained regularly with Howe’s first-team, joining them on their pre-season tours of Portugal and Austria, and could be the next player given an opportunity to step-up from Under-21’s to the first-team.

"Yeah they are exciting times, I am taking each experience as it comes really.” Turner-Cooke said.

"Thankfully I got to go to Austria and Portugal and they were two great experiences. As a young player that is all you want really.

"Hopefully I will just keep trying to impress the manager when I go up and train with them and just look to keep doing what I am doing."

Matthew Bondswell

The former Nottingham Forest and RB Leipzig man featured for the Magpies during pre-season and was singled-out for praise by Dan Burn after his second-half performance against Benfica at the Estadio Da Luz.

Although Bondswell had a disappointing spell at Shrewsbury Town last campaign, the defender has revealed the benefits of his time at Salop: “I learned about myself, about what it takes to get into first-team football – and what it takes to break into a starting XI.

“I’ve definitely learned a lot, and I'd say I’m in a much better position now than I was when I was sent to Shrewsbury."

Dylan Stephenson

Stephenson is the man banging in the goals for the Under-21’s at the minute. Twelve goals in 24 Premier League 2 games last year has been backed up by three in four this term.