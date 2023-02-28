Here, we round-up all the latest stories that have emerged from St James’s Park and beyond:

Newcastle United ‘plot move’ for Wolves defender

Wolves defender Max Kilman has reportedly been identified by Newcastle United as a potential replacement for Jamaal Lascelles, should the 29-year-old leave Tyneside this summer. Lascelles joined Newcastle on a permanent deal in 2015 and was named club captain by Rafa Benitez in 2016, a role he has held ever since.

However, Lascelles has found regular first-team opportunities hard to come by this season and could leave the club this summer in search of first-team football. If that is the case, then Football Insider report that Newcastle will look to move for Wolves’ Kilman as a replacement.

Kilman, 25, joined Wolves from Maidenhead United in 2018 and has become one of the key figures at Molineux during that time. Kilman has played 28 times in all-competitions this campaign.

Fulham ‘well placed’ so secure defender’s future

Max Kilman of Wolverhampton Wanderers (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Elsewhere according to Football Insider, Fulham are ‘well placed’ in negotiations to extend defender Antonee Robinson’s future with the club. The American international has been linked with a move to Newcastle recently, however, the Cottagers are keen on extending his stay at the club.

Since joining Fulham in August 2020, the American international has made almost 100 appearances and has become an important part of Marco Silva’s defence. This form has led to speculation that he could be leaving the club when the summer window opens, however, Football Insider report that Fulham expect contract negotiations to go well with the defender. Robinson has less than 18 months left on his current contract.

Atletico Madrid ‘agree terms’ with Leicester City defender