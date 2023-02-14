Long-serving Newcastle United player could leave club amid Nottingham Forest and Wolves interest
Jamaal Lascelles’ eight-year spell at Newcastle United could come to an end this summer.
Club captain Lascelles has seen his game time severely limited this campaign, making just one Premier League start all campaign - coming at Anfield in August during Newcastle’s 2-1 stoppage time defeat against Liverpool. Although he remains a very influential figure within the dressing room and someone that Eddie Howe has often praised for his influence on the team, Lascelles could be allowed to leave the club this summer - according to the Northern Echo.
Both Wolves and Nottingham Forest have been credited with an interest in the defender and could move for him when the summer transfer window opens. Lascelles was named Newcastle United captain by Rafa Benitez ahead of the 2016/17 Championship season and has been a key figure at the club ever since he joined from Forest on a permanent basis in 2015 following an initial loan deal back to the City Ground.