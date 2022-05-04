Newcastle United plot new Jesse Lingard move as winger heads for Manchester United exit door

The Manchester United winger is set to leave his boyhood club when his contract expires at the end of the season.

Newcastle failed with a loan move for Lingard in January, and Eddie Howe spoke of his “admiration” for the England international once the window closed.

The 29-year-old, denied a farewell appearance at Old Trafford against Brentford on Monday night, had been keen to move to St James’s Park before the transfer deadline, but the two clubs couldn't come to an agreement in the final hours of the window.

Lingard, also a target for his former loan club West Ham United, has since only made a handful of appearances for Ralf Rangnick’s sixth-placed team, who have two away games left to play.

The England international remains a target for Newcastle, and Lingard – who wanted to join the club in January – will make a decision on his future at the end of the season.

Rangnick insisted that his decision to deny Lingard a final appearance at Old Trafford as a Man United player, a move branded “classless” by his brother Louie Scott, was based on fitness.

“For personal and family reasons, he didn’t train a lot,” said Rangnick, who is stepping down from his position as interim manager at the end of the season.

Jesse Lingard gives a post-match interview last month.

“I think yesterday (Sunday) was the first training session after he asked me (to give him) some time at home. Again, tonight was one of those nights where I would have loved to have five substitutes for other players.”

Lingard – who joined the club aged nine – reacted to being denied final home game by posting on social media a photograph of himself as a young player with a bemused expression on his face.

Scott went further. He posted on Instagram: “20 years of blood sweat and tears, 4 domestic trophies, 3 cup final goals. No even a farewell.”

Meanwhile, Howe was coy when asked about Newcastle’s January move for Lingard.

A Manchester United fan holds up a Jesse Lingard shirt ahead of Monday night's game against Brentford.