The relegation-threatened club backed away from a move for Lingard last week over the cost of the proposed deal. Man United were demanding a sizeable “survival bonus” on top of a loan fee for the 29-year-old, who is out of contract in the summer.

Newcastle today agreed a fee of £25million, rising to £33million with add-ons, with Reims for Ekitike. However, the club couldn’t persuade the 19-year-old to move to St James’s Park before tonight’s deadline.

And the Gazette understands that the club, which is 18th in the table, is again talking to Man United over a move for Lingard, who is understood to be keen on loan move ahead of the expiry of his Old Trafford contract.

West Ham United, where Lingard spent the second half of last season on loan, are also reportedly keen on the 29-year-old.

Manchester United's Jesse Lingard.