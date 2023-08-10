Newcastle have made three first-team signings so far this summer with Sandro Tonali, Harvey Barnes and Tino Livramento joining the club. Factoring in 18-year-old Yankuba Minteh’s transfer from Odense before being loaned out to Feyenoord, the club have spent roughly £130million on new signings this transfer window.

But they’re not done quite yet with Howe looking to bring in at least one more player before the September 1 deadline.

Speaking prior to Livramento’s arrival which was confirmed earlier this week, Howe said: “Ideally I would love to bring in two more players. But let’s wait and see, there is no guarantee on that.”

Although Howe remains coy on the specific areas of his squad he is looking to improve, it is understood a new centre-back is high on the agenda given the current options available to Howe.

Fabian Schar and Dan Burn will both turn 32 this coming season while Jamaal Lascelles will turn 30, leaving Sven Botman as the only senior centre-back option below the age of 30. And with Burn often deployed at left-back and Schar currently out with a hamstring injury, The Magpies’ centre-back options quickly become thin considering they will be competing on four fronts this coming season.

While nothing is understood to be close regarding any further incomings at this stage, the club have spoken to representatives of Crystal Palace centre-back Joachim Andersen over a potential summer move.

But one area Newcastle won’t be strengthening in this summer is up front. Despite The Magpies having just two senior strikers available in Alexander Isak and Callum Wilson, Howe believes the club have been priced out of making any further attacking additions in this window.

“I don’t think it’s an area we can strengthen in currently because of transfer fees associated with that position,” Howe told The Gazette. “It would be beyond our capabilities at this current time.

“We have two recognised strikers but we have Anthony Gordon who can play in that position and showed during the Euros that he’s more than capable of playing very well in that position. That would bring our numbers to three so I don’t think that’s an area we’re looking at.”

Gordon has impressed during pre-season and may just edge out Harvey Barnes for a start this weekend.

Howe has been versatile with his attacking options in pre-season with Gordon deployed in a central striker role on occasion. Elliot Anderson has also played in the position while Joelinton also has experience playing as a striker.

“It’s the beauty of pre-season that we’ve been able to trial different things in certain games to a degree,” Howe added. “We’ve played different players in different positions because that’s all part of it.

“We know going into this season with the amount of games and the squad that we have that we’re going to have to be adaptable because that adaptability was hugely important for us last year.”