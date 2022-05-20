The Frenchman impressed against The Gunners as Newcastle capped off their final game of the season at St James’s Park with a well deserved win.

With five goals and four assists to his name, Saint-Maximin is almost certain to end the season as United’s highest contributor of goals during the 2021-22 campaign.

But he has also been linked with a move away from Tyneside having reportedly attracted the interest of Premier League rivals Aston Villa.

Newcastle could cash-in on Saint-Maximin for around £50million but the 25-year-old’s recent Instagram post suggests his future lies at St James’s Park.

A video showing his individual highlights against Arsenal was accompanied by the caption: “What a way to finish the season with this last win at home.

“Thanks to everyone for your incredible support.

“The best is yet to come.”

