Ryan Fraser – who opened the scoring with a close-range strike – was forced off during the game, and the winger is being assessed along with a number of his team-mates ahead of Thursday night’s fixture at the St Mary’s Stadium.

Asked about Fraser, head coach Howe said: “I think there’s a few boys in the dressing room nursing little things today. You saw a few of them stretching on the pitch. It was a big physical effort. There were a few players right on the edge. Hopefully, Ryan will be OK.”

Howe had his players in yesterday to start preparations for a run of three away games in eight days.

