Newcastle United pre-season plans ‘leaked' – Chelsea, Leeds United and three more involved
Newcastle United’s pre-season plans this summer have been revealed.
In preparation for the 2023-24 Premier League campaign, Newcastle are set to visit the United States of America for a pre-season tour along with up to five other English sides. The Magpies will travel to Philadelphia, Atlanta and New Jersey at the end of July for a round-robin pre-season tournament, according to The Athletic.
Newcastle had planned to visit the US last summer to take part in the Ohio Cup along with Wolverhampton Wanderers, Valencia and Villarreal but the pre-season tournament was cancelled at short notice. That forced Eddie Howe’s side to quickly arrange tours of Austria and Portugal where they faced 1860 Munich, Mainz 05 and Benfica respectively.
Six other English sides are expected to join Newcastle in the US this summer. Brighton & Hove Albion, Chelsea and Leeds United are among the sides set to take part in the East Coast-based tournament, which is ‘part of the Premier League’s drive for further global expansion’.