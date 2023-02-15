In preparation for the 2023-24 Premier League campaign, Newcastle are set to visit the United States of America for a pre-season tour along with up to five other English sides. The Magpies will travel to Philadelphia, Atlanta and New Jersey at the end of July for a round-robin pre-season tournament, according to The Athletic.

Newcastle player Bruno Guimaraes challenges Conor Gallagher of Chelsea during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Chelsea FC at St. James Park on November 12, 2022 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Newcastle had planned to visit the US last summer to take part in the Ohio Cup along with Wolverhampton Wanderers, Valencia and Villarreal but the pre-season tournament was cancelled at short notice. That forced Eddie Howe’s side to quickly arrange tours of Austria and Portugal where they faced 1860 Munich, Mainz 05 and Benfica respectively.