West Ham v Newcastle United: Eddie Howe could make a number of changes to his starting XI when he names his Newcastle United team on Sunday.

Newcastle United head to the London Stadium on Sunday for a clash against Premier League strugglers West Ham. The Hammers entered the weekend sat 19th in the table having picked up just one win from their nine league outings so far this season.

Newcastle United, meanwhile, began the weekend in 12th place with three wins, three draws and three defeats. Three wins on the spin in Champions League, Premier League and Carabao Cup action have lifted spirits on Tyneside and another at the London Stadium this weekend will be a very welcome bonus ahead of their clash with Athletic Club.

Eddie Howe made eight changes to his starting XI on Wednesday night and we’re predicting him to make almost as many this weekend when his side face the Hammers with a host of key players, including captain Bruno Guimaraes, to return to the starting XI. Here, we take a look at the starting XI that Howe could name for his side’s clash with West Ham on Sunday.

Newcastle United predicted XI v West Ham

Nick Pope

Pope may have missed out on Wednesday night, but it’s highly likely that he will return to the starting XI on Sunday.

Kieran Trippier

Trippier was another player that was handed a much needed rest in midweek. He will have a big role to play in their next three matches before the international break, with Tino Livramento’s possible return after that a major boost.

Malick Thiaw

Thiaw has been brilliant since joining from AC Milan in the summer and has already solidified himself as one of the first names on Howe’s teamsheet.

Sven Botman

Botman and Thiaw have been a great partnership this season and may come up against a familiar face in Callum Wilson this weekend.

Dan Burn

Burn put in arguably one of his best performances as a makeshift left-back against Spurs and he will have to be at his best again this weekend if up against Jarrod Bowen. It’s unlikely that Lewis Hall will be risked from the off on Sunday.

Bruno Guimaraes

Rarely is Guimaraes rested for matches, and ever rarer do Newcastle United put in such a good performance without him. Both happened in midweek, but the Brazilian will return to the starting XI this weekend.

Sandro Tonali

Despite suffering from illness, Tonali returned to the starting XI and shone against Spurs. A repeat this weekend would do very nicely.

Joelinton

Joelinton will likely complete the midfield trio at the weekend.

Jacob Murphy

Murphy’s relentless output in front of goal makes him a threat against any team. He will fancy getting a goal or an assist this weekend at the London Stadium.

Nick Woltemade

Woltemade enjoyed some very nice touches on Wednesday night before registering yet another headed goal. He will be a handful for the Hammers defence to contend with.

Anthony Gordon

With three games to go before the international break, Gordon will be desperate to showcase his skills at club level. That begins with Sunday’s trip to London.