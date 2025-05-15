Newcastle United predicted XI v Arsenal | Getty Images

Eddie Howe has the chance to repeat a masterclass when his side take on Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday (4:30pm kick-off).

Newcastle United head to north London with the chance to secure Champions League football following their 2-0 win over Chelsea last weekend. For that match, Howe moved away from his usual 4-3-3 system to a back-five.

That switch paid dividends as the Magpies controlled the first-half and ultimately sealed a vital three points. The back-five formation had been used just once prior to Sunday this season, coming back in February against Arsenal as they ran-out 2-0 winners in the second-leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final clash at St James’ Park.

That game marked a masterclass from Howe, as the Magpies completely nullified the Gunners and booked a spot at Wembley. A repeat could be on the cards this weekend, particularly after news emerged on Thursday that Sven Botman is a doubt to feature in north London.

Here, we take a look at the Newcastle United starting XI that Howe could name for his side’s trip to face Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday:

Newcastle United predicted XI v Arsenal

Nick Pope

Pope made a couple of crucial stops against Chelsea last weekend and was on hand when required to preserve their lead. He kept a clean sheet in the reverse fixture, but didn’t feature in either of the Carabao Cup matches against the Gunners.

Jacob Murphy

Murphy was asked to play at right wing back last week and it may be a role he is picked in again this weekend. The back five worked against Arsenal back in February and last weekend’s successes may see it deployed again.

Emil Krafth

Botman’s injury issues may see Krafth reinstated to the starting XI. Sunday’s game may come too early for Jamaal Lascelles whilst Krafth rarely lets his side down when required in whatever position he is asked to play.

Fabian Schar

If Newcastle do opt to play with just two central midfielders, then Schar’s ability on the ball becomes a priceless asset as they look to build attacks.

Dan Burn

Burn will be well up for the battle this weekend and his physicality will be needed against an Arsenal side that are set-piece specialists. He was a man mountain last time out at the Emirates Stadium and has been a big game player this season.

Tino Livramento

Livramento will come up against Bukayo Saka this weekend and has already shown he is more than capable of dealing with the Premier League’s best wingers this season.

Bruno Guimaraes

Guimaraes will be hoping to lead his team out in the Champions League next season, they can confirm their place with a win this weekend. The Brazilian was wanted by Arsenal before his move to St James’ Park and has performed well against the Gunners during previous meetings in the black-and-white.

Sandro Tonali

Tonali shone at the Emirates Stadium back in January, marshalling a midfield without their captain. The Italian has been sensational this season and will be key to success at the weekend.

Harvey Barnes

Barnes played on the right against Chelsea, but often found himself drifting inside with Murphy on the overlap outside of him. His instincts in front of goal could be priceless on Sunday if given a sniff.

Alexander Isak

Isak loves scoring against Arsenal having netted in two of their three meetings this season - and coming agonisingly close to a goal in the other game. Newcastle United fans will be desperate to see him silence the Emirates Stadium yet again this weekend.

Anthony Gordon

Gordon’s iconic celebration was the highlight of Newcastle’s last trip to north London. He enjoyed bright sparks against Chelsea on Sunday and will hope to have a bigger influence across the whole 90 minutes this weekend.