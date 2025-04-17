Newcastle United predicted XI v Aston Villa | Getty Images

Jason Tindall has one major selection headache ahead of Newcastle United’s clash with Aston Villa on Saturday.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Wednesday night saw Newcastle United name the same starting XI for the sixth game in succession. Wins in all six of those matches mean that any changes to that starting team may do more harm than good.

However, their clash against Aston Villa on Saturday marks a third game in the space of six days and Tindall may feel there is a need to freshen up the starting XI. If that is the case, then Anthony Gordon may be someone who can come into the side.

Gordon hasn’t started for the Magpies since their FA Cup defeat against Brighton last month - a match that ended prematurely for him after being shown a red card. However, the form of Jacob Murphy and Harvey Barnes means that he may have to be patient for a starting spot.

Here, we take a look at the Newcastle United starting XI that Tindall could name for his side’s clash against Aston Villa on Saturday (5:30pm kick-off).

Newcastle United predicted XI v Aston Villa

Nick Pope

Pope collected another clean sheet on Wednesday night, but was rather fortunate to do so after giving away a penalty in the first half. Villa will pose lots of questions and he will have to be on top form to complete another shutout.

Kieran Trippier

Lewis Hall’s injury has allowed Trippier a run in the starting side - and the former Spurs man has returned the trust put in him by management with a string of brilliant performances.

Fabian Schar

Schar scored a brace in this fixture last season and netted a superb header in midweek. You wouldn’t bet against him scoring again - although a clean sheet would be an even more welcome bonus.

Dan Burn

Alongside Schar, Burn has been a rock at the back and will have to be on top of his game on Saturday.

Tino Livramento

Livramento has been superb at left-back over the last few weeks and has shown huge improvements both defensively and in offence.

Bruno Guimaraes

Guimaraes has gone under the radar in recent weeks as his teammates shine around him. He still remains one of the very first names on the teamsheet.

Sandro Tonali

What more can be said about Tonali and his impact on this side? He enjoyed a memorable debut against Villa back in August 2023 in the highest peak of his debut season on Tyneside.

Joelinton

Joelinton is now free from the threat of suspension and will want to be a disruptive force in the midfield on Saturday.

Jacob Murphy

Murphy continues to rack up goals and assists like they’re going out of fashion and has been simply awesome in recent weeks.

Alexander Isak

Isak was the most relieved man in St James’ Park when he finally netted against Palace having seen a number of chances pass him by. Villa will be very worried about him on Saturday.

Harvey Barnes

Like Murphy on the other flank, Barnes is also adding goals and assists to his game and is a real threat on the left-wing. Gordon will have to be patient and wait for a chance to start.